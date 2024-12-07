Kaprizov stays hot, Wild defeat Ducks for 5th win in row

Kaprizov moved into the NHL lead with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 25 games.

"Team keeps winning and it's easy to play for myself and it's easy to play for the whole team," Kaprizov said. "You just keep coming to the rink and you just love to come here. Everybody's smiling and joking around and having some fun, you know. It's the same when you go in the game and jump on the ice, and you just try to do your best."

Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist, Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild (18-4-4), who have won a season-high five in a row.

"I really liked that line," Minnesota coach John Hynes said of Kaprizov, Boldy and Rossi. "They were hard to play against. They won a lot of puck battles."