What are the direct-to-consumer subscription options?

The streaming option is available for purchase with season pass, monthly, annual and single game options. Visit the app’s packages page for pricing and GetMyHomeTeams.com to see which teams are available by zip code.

  • Season Pass: Fans wanting to lock in the full season of Wild coverage on FanDuel Sports Network with a one-time, discounted purchase can opt for the Season Pass. This package may also include Minnesota Timberwolves coverage depending on your zip code and the Timberwolves’ regional TV territory.
  • Monthly Plan: For $19.99 per month, fans get access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network. This includes Wild coverage as well as the network’s coverage of its other local teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx depending on your zip code and those team’s regional TV territories.
  • Annual Plan: A 12-month subscription provides access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network. This includes Wild coverage as well as the network’s coverage of other local teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx depending on your zip code and those team’s regional TV territories.
  • Single Game: Once coverage begins, fans can purchase an individual game stream.

