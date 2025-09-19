How do I add the FanDuel Sports Network channel on Prime Video?
How do I add the FanDuel Sports Network channel on Prime Video?
Using a web browser:
- Visit Amazon.com/channels
- Search for or select the FanDuel Sports Network channel
- Select a subscription plan and complete checkout process
On your device:
- Open the Prime Video app
- Search for or select the FanDuel Sports Network channel
- Select a subscription plan and complete checkout process
All live events are accessible on the live and upcoming row as users scroll down the main Prime Video home page.