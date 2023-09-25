Wild Win in First Preseason Game

The win was notable on a number of fronts but specifically with the Wild winning the special teams battle, scoring three times with the man advantage and denying the Avs a power play goal on five opportunities. Sammy Walker, 24, had a big day and once again served notice that though he may end up starting the season in Iowa of the American Hockey League, he is close to being NHL ready with two goals and an assist. The Wild also got timely goaltending from top prospect Jesper Wallstedt who played the entire game and stopped 40 shots.

“We’ve seen our goaltender be real good. We gave him way too many opportunities to be real good,” said Head Coach Dean Evason.

“Special teams, the guys are dialed in obviously. The power play was good. We saw a lot of really good things from a lot of people tonight,” the coach added. “And the most important thing is they (the Avalanche) started really hard, they were finishing a lot of checks and they came out very aggressive and we like our push-back. And we think after we did that I think the game was pretty even.”

Here are some of the key points of the game: