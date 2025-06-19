Honoring Community on Juneteenth: The Minnesota Wild and Our Partners in Progress

Juneteenth is a time for reflection, education, and celebration of Black freedom, resilience, and excellence. It’s also a day to recognize the organizations and individuals who continue to lead meaningful change in our communities.

At the Minnesota Wild, we are proud to partner with several incredible nonprofits making a lasting impact in the State of Hockey—especially in the Black community. This Juneteenth, we are honored to highlight four of our trusted partners: Be The Change, Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, Mosaic Hockey Collective, and DinoMights. These organizations uplift, empower, and inspire every day—and we’re proud to stand beside them.