Forward Ryan Hartman Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Hartman ranked second in the NHL in goals and T-2nd in scoring with seven points (5-2=7) in four games last week.

He tied his career-high with five points (3-2=5), including his second career hat trick in a 7-4 win vs. Edmonton on Tuesday. His five-point effort was the first in the NHL this season.

Hartman also collected a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss at Washington on Friday and a power-play goal in Sunday’s 4-3 loss at New Jersey. He has recorded nine points (6-3=9) this season and leads the Wild in goals and ranks T-2nd in scoring.