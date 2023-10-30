Forward Ryan Hartman Named NHL Third Star of the Week

NEW YORK – New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson and Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 29.
Hartman ranked second in the NHL in goals and T-2nd in scoring with seven points (5-2=7) in four games last week.
He tied his career-high with five points (3-2=5), including his second career hat trick in a 7-4 win vs. Edmonton on Tuesday. His five-point effort was the first in the NHL this season.
Hartman also collected a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss at Washington on Friday and a power-play goal in Sunday’s 4-3 loss at New Jersey. He has recorded nine points (6-3=9) this season and leads the Wild in goals and ranks T-2nd in scoring.