Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

“It’s not going to be like that every night, that’s for sure,” Gustavsson said. “It’s on the limit a few times. It’s very close that the puck goes by me. But sometimes you’re lucky, and you create your own luck.”

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber scored his first NHL goal in his third career game for Minnesota.

“[Florida is] such an aggressive team as far as how much pressure they put on you,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We didn't get out of our zone as quickly as we'd like in the first period, but we like the way the guys adjusted. We started to get out and into their zone a little more.

“They're a hard team to play against. They play hard, they play fast. They've got really good sticks. Fortunately, our defensive zone was good. Our penalty kill was good. Our goaltender was great.”