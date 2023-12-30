Preview: Wild at Jets

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 6-3, on Wednesday (12/27) at Xcel Energy Center. F Marcus Johansson recorded three points (2-1=3), F Kirill Kaprizov tallied two points (1-1=2) and forwards Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman all scored goals in the win for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-28 saves (.893 SV%) in net for the Wild.

The Jets lost in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Wednesday (12/27) at United Center. F Morgan Barron scored Winnipeg's only goal in the loss. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 23-of-25 shots for the Jets to post a .920 SV%.