WINNIPEG, MB. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Winnipeg for a home-and-home series against the Winnipeg Jets to close out 2023.
Preview: Wild at Jets
The Wild faces the Jets twice in two days
Info for This Afternoon's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Info for Tomorrow's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 16-13-4, 36 points, 7th in Central Division
Jets Record: 20-9-4, 44 points, 2nd in Central Division
2022-23 Series Record: 3-1-0
Wild vs. Jets All-Time Record: 29-18-5 (17-7-3 at Xcel Energy Center, 12-11-2 at Winnipeg)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
WPG
Power Play
17.9%
17.5%
Penalty Kill
71.8%
75.5%
Faceoff
45.3%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.12
3.33
Goals Against / Games Played
3.15
2.52
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
7-1-2
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 6-3, on Wednesday (12/27) at Xcel Energy Center. F Marcus Johansson recorded three points (2-1=3), F Kirill Kaprizov tallied two points (1-1=2) and forwards Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman all scored goals in the win for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-28 saves (.893 SV%) in net for the Wild.
The Jets lost in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Wednesday (12/27) at United Center. F Morgan Barron scored Winnipeg's only goal in the loss. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 23-of-25 shots for the Jets to post a .920 SV%.
What Happened Last Time?
The Wild were unsuccessful against the Jets, 3-1, on April 11, 2023. The Jets secured a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with the win. Kaprizov scored Minnesota's only goal in the contest on the power play. He was assisted by D John Klingberg and Johansson. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 17-of-20 shots (.850 SV%).
Forwards Adam Lowry, Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck saved 33-of-34 shots faced (.971 SV%).
Players to Watch
- Fleury currently sits at 998 career games played and needs two game appearances to become the fourth goaltender in NHL history to reach the 1,000 games played mark
- He is also at 550 career wins and needs two wins to pass Patrick Roy (551 career wins) for second-most in NHL history
- Kaprizov leads Minnesta with 33 points (13-20=33) this season, owns an active five-game point streak (5-4=9) and an active four-game goal streak (5-3=8)
- Boldy is T-3rd in the NHL with nine goals scored since Nov. 28 and eighth with a plus-10 rating during that span
- D Brock Faber leads all NHL rookies with 24:46 TOI per game and a plus-11 rating, is second with 56 blocked shots, fourth with 14 assists and is third among rookie defensemen with 16 points (2-14=16)\
- Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 36 points (12-24=36) through 33 games played (1.09 P/GP) and owns five points (1-4=5) in his last five games
- F Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 17 goals, is third on the team in points (17-11=28) and also owns five points (3-2=5( in his last five games
- D Josh Morrissey is second on Winnipeg in assists and points (6-23=29) and owns five points (1-4=5) in his last five games played
Recent Transactions
Reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa (12/28).
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day, F Mats Zuccarello (upper body) is on Injured Reserve and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).
To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has earned points in 26 of its last 41 games against Winnipeg (23-15-3)
- The Wild is 8-2-0 in the last 10 contests at Xcel Energy Center
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127) in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- F Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
- F Dominic Toninato is from Duluth and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2013-17)
For more information on this series, check out the game notes below.