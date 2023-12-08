EDMONTON, AB -- Coming off a loss at Vancouver the night before, the Minnesota Wild looks to snap the Edmonton Oilers' five-game win streak in the second of back-to-back games tonight.
Preview: Wild at Oilers
Info for tonight's game:
- When: Friday, December 8, 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Place (Edmoton, Alberta)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 9-11-4, 22 points, 7th in Central Division
Oilers Record: 16-9-1, 33 points, 3rd in Pacific Division
2023-24 Record vs. Edmonton: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record vs. Oilers: 60-30-10 (32-15-3 at Xcel Energy Center, 28-15-7 at Edmonton)
Last Time Out
The Wild is coming off a 2-0 shutout loss to the Canucks last night (12/7). G Filip Gustavsson made 15/17 saves and posted an .882 SV%. Minnesota outshot the Canucks 26-17 in the loss.
The Oilers dominated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. F Zach Hyman scored a hat trick in the win. Hyman (3-0=3), F Connor McDavid (0-3=3), F Mattias Janmark (0-3=3) and D Evan Bouchard (0-2=2) all recorded multiple points. G Stuart Skinner made 39-of-40 saves and posted a .975 SV%.
Head to Head
Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 7-4, at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 24. F Ryan Hartman posted five points (3-2=5) and a hat trick to lead the Wild. F Kirill Kaprizov (0-3=3), D Jake Middleton (0-3=3), F Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and F Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) all contributed multi-point performances. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 24-of-28 shots faced in the win.
Edmonton's D Evan Bouchard tallied three points (12=3) to lead the Oilers. F Leon Draisaitl (0-2=2), F Warren Foegele (2-0=2) and F Evander Kane (1-1=2) each added two points. G Jack Campbell saved 25-of-31 shots faced for Edmonton.
Players to Watch
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 25 points (8-17=25) in 21 contests vs. Edmonton
- F Pat Maroon sits at 299 career points
- G Marc-Andre Fleury needs three more wins to tie Roy's record and five more games to reach 1,000
- Hyman, who tallied his third career hat trick on Wednesday, leads Edmonton with 15 goals
- McDavid leads the Oilers in scoring (8-24=32) and is on a seven-game point streak (4-15=19)
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- Maroon recorded 86 points (49-37=86) in 154 games in parts of three seasons with the Oilers (2015-18)
- D Jared Spurgeon is an Edmonton native
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 28 road wins, 61 wins and 132 points against the Oilers are its most against any team
- The Wild is 23-8-1 in the last 32 games against the Oilers
- Minnesota is 17-4-0 in its last 21 games in Edmonton