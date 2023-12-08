Preview: Wild at Oilers

Last Time Out

The Wild is coming off a 2-0 shutout loss to the Canucks last night (12/7). G Filip Gustavsson made 15/17 saves and posted an .882 SV%. Minnesota outshot the Canucks 26-17 in the loss.

The Oilers dominated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. F Zach Hyman scored a hat trick in the win. Hyman (3-0=3), F Connor McDavid (0-3=3), F Mattias Janmark (0-3=3) and D Evan Bouchard (0-2=2) all recorded multiple points. G Stuart Skinner made 39-of-40 saves and posted a .975 SV%.