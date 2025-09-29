SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back in Saint Paul for the final game in this pre-season homestand. Tonight, the Wild faces the Jets, seeking redemption after falling 5-2 to the Stars and 4-1 to Chicago on Sunday.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, September 30th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Jets
2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-1
Last Season on Wild vs. Jets
Minnesota went 0-2-1 vs. Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13), the second contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/25) and the series finale, 5-0, in Winnipeg (12/21).
D Jake Middleton led the Wild with two points (2-0=2). D Brock Faber (0-1=1), LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) and C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) each had an assist. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .924 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-24 shots faced in the third game.
RW Cole Perfetti (1-3=4) and D Neal Pionk (1-3=4) led Winnipeg with four points. RW Alex Iafallo (2-1=3), LW Kyle Connor (1-2=3), C Adam Lowry (1-2=3) and C Mark Scheifele (1-2=3) all had three points. G Connor Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 0.66 GAA, a .978 SV% and one shutout while starting all three games for the Jets.
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- Johansson (5-21=26 in 39 games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (13-13=26 in 35 games) each have 26 career points vs. Winnipeg
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 29 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 35 games
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 52 points (18-34=52) in 53 career games vs. the Wild
- Scheifele owns 34 points (14-20=34) in 44 games against Minnesota
- Connor owns 26 points (10-16=25) in 26 games
- D Josh Morrisey owns 17 points (2-15=17) in 30 games
Recent Transactions
09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- RW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- C Mason Shaw skated in 82 games and collected 20 points (8-12=20) in parts of three seasons (2021-24) win Minnesota
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 10-6-0 in the last 16 contests vs. the Jets at Grand Casino Arena
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.