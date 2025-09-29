Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Last Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota went 0-2-1 vs. Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13), the second contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/25) and the series finale, 5-0, in Winnipeg (12/21).

D Jake Middleton led the Wild with two points (2-0=2). D Brock Faber (0-1=1), LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) and C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) each had an assist. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .924 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-24 shots faced in the third game.

RW Cole Perfetti (1-3=4) and D Neal Pionk (1-3=4) led Winnipeg with four points. RW Alex Iafallo (2-1=3), LW Kyle Connor (1-2=3), C Adam Lowry (1-2=3) and C Mark Scheifele (1-2=3) all had three points. G Connor Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 0.66 GAA, a .978 SV% and one shutout while starting all three games for the Jets.