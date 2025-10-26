Game Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Last Season on Wild vs. Sharks

Minnesota went 3-0-0 against San Jose. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in San Jose (11/7), the second meeting, 3-1, at SAP Center at San Jose (1/11) and completed the season sweep with a 8-7 win in Saint Paul.

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with eight points (3- 5=8). RW Mats Zuccarello had seven points (2-5=7). LW Kirill Kaprizov tallied six points (2-4=6). C Joel Eriksson Ek (4-0=4) and C Marco Rossi (1-3=4) had four points each. G Marc-André Fleury went 3-0-0 with a 3.32 GAA and a .894 SV% in three starts.

C Macklin Celebrini led San Jose with eight points (5-3=8). RW Will Smith had four points (1-3=4). D Henry Thrun collected three points (0-3=3). G Vitek Vanecek stopped 26-of-30 shots faced in the first meeting. G Yaroslav Askarov stopped 19-of-22 shots faced in the second game. G Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves on 44 shots in the series finale.