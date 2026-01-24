Game Preview: Wild vs. Panthers

Last Season on Wild vs. Panthers

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Florida. Minnesota won the season-opening game, 5-1, in Florida (10/22) and Florida earned a split with a 6-1 win in Saint Paul (12/18).

LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-3=3) and D Jake Middleton (0-3=3) led the Wild with three points. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 24-of-25 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 27-of-33 shots faced in the second game.

D Aaron Ekblad (1-2=3), RW Matthew Tkachuk (2-1=3) and LW Carter Verhaeghe (0-3=3) led Florida with three points. LW Mackie Samoskevich had two points (1-1=2). G Sergei Bobrovsky went 1-1-0 with a 3.60 GAA and a .860 SV% in his two starts.