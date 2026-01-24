Game Preview: Wild vs. Panthers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will hit the ice tonight against the Florida Panthers, seeking another win after freezing out the Red Wings in overtime on Thursday night.

Hockey Day Minnesota begins now with over 14 Hours of live, continuous Hockey Day Coverage on FanDuel Sports Network. Tune in beginning at 9 a.m. CT.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 29-14-9

Panthers Record: 26-20-3

2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 21-10-4 (11-3-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
FLA
MIN
Power Play
18.2%
23.8%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
76.7%
Faceoff
47.1%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.96
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.83

Last Time Out

DET at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Panthers

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Florida. Minnesota won the season-opening game, 5-1, in Florida (10/22) and Florida earned a split with a 6-1 win in Saint Paul (12/18).

LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-3=3) and D Jake Middleton (0-3=3) led the Wild with three points. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 24-of-25 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 27-of-33 shots faced in the second game.

D Aaron Ekblad (1-2=3), RW Matthew Tkachuk (2-1=3) and LW Carter Verhaeghe (0-3=3) led Florida with three points. LW Mackie Samoskevich had two points (1-1=2). G Sergei Bobrovsky went 1-1-0 with a 3.60 GAA and a .860 SV% in his two starts.

Wild Leaders Against Panthers

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 33 points (16-17=33) in 31 career matches against Florida
  • D Zach Bogosian owns 21 points (6- 15=21) in 47 games vs. Florida
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 17 points (6-11=17) in 21 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson has 16 points (6-10=16) in 34 games
  • Kaprizov owns 15 points (5-10=15) in eight games

Panthers Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Brad Marchand leads Florida with 20 points (9- 11=20) in 20 games vs. Minnesota
  • C Aleksander Barkov has 18 points (4-14=18) in 19 career matches against Minnesota
  • Tkachuk (6-7=13, in 21 games) and Ekblad (4-9=13, in 19 games) have 13 points each
  • D Seth Jones has 12 points (4-8=12) in 32 games

Recent Transactions

1/23/26

Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa 

1/22/26

Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa

1/16/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa

Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa 

1/15/26

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

1/14/26

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (nine games missed)

Matt Boldy: lower body (four games missed)

Jonas Brodin: lower body (five games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • C Nico Sturm recorded one point (0-1=1) in 15 games during the 2024-25 season with Florida and skated in eight postseason games to hep the Panthers win the 2025 Stanley Cup
  • Tarasenko recorded 14 points (6-8-14) in 19 games with Florida during the 2023-24 season as well nine points (5-4=9) in 24 postseason games to help the Panthers win the 2024 Stanley Cup
  • F Vinnie Hinostroza skated in nine games for Florida during the 2020-21 season
  • Minnesota Assistant Coach Jack Capuano worked as Associate Coach with Florida for two seasons (2017-19)
  • Panthers D Dmitry Kulikov collected 24 points (7-17=24) in 80 games with Minnesota in 2020-21

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has a earned a point in 14 of the 17 all-time meetings in Saint Paul (11-3-3)
  • The Wild’s 21 all-time wins against the Panthers are its sixth-most against an Eastern Conference opponent

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

