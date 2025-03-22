Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is on the hunt tonight, seeking to dull the Sabres and secure the season sweep against Buffalo.

The Wild is on a two-win streak, finally finding some rhythm and chemistry after a rough return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. G Filip Gustavsson saw his best two performances since the break in Minnesota's last two games, saving 28-of-29 shots on goal against the Kings on 3/17 and 34-of-34 SOG against the Kraken on 3/19, tallying his 11th career shutout. Gustavsson now holds the title for fifth place all-time shutouts by a Wild goaltender.