Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota wraps up homestand with match against Winnipeg

040624_78sGameMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild plays the final match in a five-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 36-30-9, 81 points, 6th in Central Division

Jets Record: 46-24-6, 98 points, 3rd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-3-0

Wild vs. Jets All-Time Record: 29-21-5 (17-8-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
18.5%
21.2%
Penalty Kill
76.4%
74.1%
Faceoff
47.7%
47.4%
Goals For / Games Played
3.07
3.01
Goals Against / Games Played
2.47
3.16
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
5-3-2

Last Time Out

The Wild fell 5-2 to Colorado. RW Vinni Lettieri (1-0=1) and D Declan Chisholm (1-0=1) scored for Minnesota.

The Jets defeated the Calgary Flames in a 5-2 win and with the victory, clinched a playoff berth. LW Nikolaj Ehlers (1-1=2) and D Josh Morrissey (0-2=2) had multi-point nights for the Jets and G Connor Hellebuyck saved 31-of-33 shots (.939 SV%).

Previously on Wild vs. Jets

Winnipeg is 3-0-0 in the season series.

The Jets earned a 4-2 win at Canada Life Centre (12/30), a 3-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center the following day (12/31) and a 6-3 win in Winnipeg in the third game (2/20). C Freddy Gaudreau leads Minnesota with four points (1-3=4). LW Kirill Kaprizov has three points (1-2=3). G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 19-of-22 shots before exiting with an injury after the second period. G Marc-Andre Fleury is 0-2-0 with a 3.99 GAA and a .868 SV% in three games (two starts).

C Adam Lowry (1-3=4) and RW Nino Niederreiter (3-1=4) lead the Jets with four points each. Hellebuyck started the first game and saved 34-of-36 shots in the victory. G Laurent Brossoit started the second and third games and has a 2.51 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Players to Watch

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 25 points (5-20=25) in 35 games vs. Winnipeg
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 22 points (11-11=22) in 26 games
  • Kaprizov owns 17 points (4-13=17) in 10 matches.
  • C Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 31 points (13-18=31) in 40 games against Minnesota
  • LW Kyle Connor owns 22 points (8-14=22) in 22 games
  • RW Tyler Toffoli has 20 points (10-10=20) in 29 games
  • D Josh Morrisey owns 15 points (2-13=15) in 26 games

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa (4/2). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Core
Out for Season
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

Connections

  • D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127) in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
  • Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
  • LW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
  • D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
  • D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
  • D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 8-3-0 in the last 11 contests at Xcel Energy Center
  • Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
  • The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round.

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

4.6 MIN vs. WPG Game Notes
- 0.95 MB
Download 4.6 MIN vs. WPG Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild to Host Families of Fallen Burnsville First Responders

Minnesota Wild Center Marco Rossi Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Minnesota Wild Signs Goalie Samuel Hlavaj to Entry-Level Contract

Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 2

Projected Lineup vs. Colorado Avalanche

Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Prospect Report: April 3, 2024

Wild on 7th - Episode 67 feat. Kevin Gorg

Game Recap: Wild 3, Senators 2

Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Down on the Farm: HomeGrown - The Arrival of Luke Toporowski

Game Recap: Golden Knights 2, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

Hawkey, Kriesel led Third Annual Hockey Talks Event

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1

Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Prospect Report: March 27, 2024

NCAA Tournament Preview: Wild Prospects Continue Pursuit for National Title