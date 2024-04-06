SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild plays the final match in a five-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets.
Preview: Wild vs. Jets
Minnesota wraps up homestand with match against Winnipeg
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, April 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center
- Tickets: Wild vs. Jets
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Jets
Wild Record: 36-30-9, 81 points, 6th in Central Division
Jets Record: 46-24-6, 98 points, 3rd in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-3-0
Wild vs. Jets All-Time Record: 29-21-5 (17-8-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
18.5%
21.2%
Penalty Kill
76.4%
74.1%
Faceoff
47.7%
47.4%
Goals For / Games Played
3.07
3.01
Goals Against / Games Played
2.47
3.16
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
5-3-2
Last Time Out
The Wild fell 5-2 to Colorado. RW Vinni Lettieri (1-0=1) and D Declan Chisholm (1-0=1) scored for Minnesota.
The Jets defeated the Calgary Flames in a 5-2 win and with the victory, clinched a playoff berth. LW Nikolaj Ehlers (1-1=2) and D Josh Morrissey (0-2=2) had multi-point nights for the Jets and G Connor Hellebuyck saved 31-of-33 shots (.939 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Jets
Winnipeg is 3-0-0 in the season series.
The Jets earned a 4-2 win at Canada Life Centre (12/30), a 3-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center the following day (12/31) and a 6-3 win in Winnipeg in the third game (2/20). C Freddy Gaudreau leads Minnesota with four points (1-3=4). LW Kirill Kaprizov has three points (1-2=3). G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 19-of-22 shots before exiting with an injury after the second period. G Marc-Andre Fleury is 0-2-0 with a 3.99 GAA and a .868 SV% in three games (two starts).
C Adam Lowry (1-3=4) and RW Nino Niederreiter (3-1=4) lead the Jets with four points each. Hellebuyck started the first game and saved 34-of-36 shots in the victory. G Laurent Brossoit started the second and third games and has a 2.51 GAA and a .923 SV%.
Players to Watch
- LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 25 points (5-20=25) in 35 games vs. Winnipeg
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 22 points (11-11=22) in 26 games
- Kaprizov owns 17 points (4-13=17) in 10 matches.
- C Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 31 points (13-18=31) in 40 games against Minnesota
- LW Kyle Connor owns 22 points (8-14=22) in 22 games
- RW Tyler Toffoli has 20 points (10-10=20) in 29 games
- D Josh Morrisey owns 15 points (2-13=15) in 26 games
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa (4/2).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Core
Out for Season
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127) in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
- LW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 8-3-0 in the last 11 contests at Xcel Energy Center
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.