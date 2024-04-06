Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Previously on Wild vs. Jets

Winnipeg is 3-0-0 in the season series.

The Jets earned a 4-2 win at Canada Life Centre (12/30), a 3-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center the following day (12/31) and a 6-3 win in Winnipeg in the third game (2/20). C Freddy Gaudreau leads Minnesota with four points (1-3=4). LW Kirill Kaprizov has three points (1-2=3). G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 19-of-22 shots before exiting with an injury after the second period. G Marc-Andre Fleury is 0-2-0 with a 3.99 GAA and a .868 SV% in three games (two starts).

C Adam Lowry (1-3=4) and RW Nino Niederreiter (3-1=4) lead the Jets with four points each. Hellebuyck started the first game and saved 34-of-36 shots in the victory. G Laurent Brossoit started the second and third games and has a 2.51 GAA and a .923 SV%.