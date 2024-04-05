Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 2

Drouin scored twice and had an assist, MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and Justus Annunen made 44 saves to help Colorado (48-22-6) move three points behind the first-place Dallas Stars in the Central Division.

"I loved our first period," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "The second period got a little hairy; we took some penalties, spent a lot of time in our zone. They got some life off their power play. All in all, though, I thought 5-on-5 we did a decent job defending, we had a little bit tougher time in the second period closing plays out in the wall. Got some timely scoring in the third. I thought our third was much better than the second, and we were able to come out with a win.

"Whenever you come into a tough building, a team playing really well -- they're 6-2-2 in their last 10 -- and get a solid performance throughout your lineup, you come up with a big win. It's a big win for us. There's no question, going into a back-to-back in Edmonton tomorrow, we need the points. The guys came through and got it done."