Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Last Season on Wild vs. Canucks

The Wild went 2-1-0 in the season series.

Vancouver won the series-opening contest, 2-0, at Rogers Arena (12/7). Minnesota won the second game, 2-1, in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center (12/16) and won the third meeting, 10-7, in Saint Paul (2/19) setting franchise records for most goals in a game and goals in a period (seven in third period).

C Joel Eriksson Ek (3-3=6) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (3-3=6) led the Wild with six points each, all scored in the third contest. RW Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) tallied four points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .884 SV% in three starts. G Marc-André Fleury earned the win in relief in the third contest stopping 6-of-8 shots faced.

C J.T. Miller led Vancouver with four points (3-1=4). RW Brock Boeser (1-2=3) and LW Pius Suter (0-3=3) recorded three points each. C Teddy Blueger notched two goals. G Casey DeSmith went 1-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA, a .890 SV% and one shutout in three starts.