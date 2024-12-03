Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Vancouver Stars tonight following an electric overtime win over Nashville on Saturday. The Wild triumphed over the Predators 3-2, with D Jared Spurgeon netting the game-winning goal just 1:00 into overtime.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 16-4-4, 36 points, 1st in Central Division

Canucks Record: 13-7-3, 29 points, 3rd in Pacific Division

2023-24 Series Record: 2-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: : 50-38-15 (29-18-6 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
22.9%
19.7%
Penalty Kill
80.6%
73.7%
Faceoff
49.0%
49.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.30
3.21
Goals Against / Games Played
3.17
2.33

Last Season on Wild vs. Canucks

The Wild went 2-1-0 in the season series.

Vancouver won the series-opening contest, 2-0, at Rogers Arena (12/7). Minnesota won the second game, 2-1, in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center (12/16) and won the third meeting, 10-7, in Saint Paul (2/19) setting franchise records for most goals in a game and goals in a period (seven in third period).

C Joel Eriksson Ek (3-3=6) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (3-3=6) led the Wild with six points each, all scored in the third contest. RW Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) tallied four points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .884 SV% in three starts. G Marc-André Fleury earned the win in relief in the third contest stopping 6-of-8 shots faced.

C J.T. Miller led Vancouver with four points (3-1=4). RW Brock Boeser (1-2=3) and LW Pius Suter (0-3=3) recorded three points each. C Teddy Blueger notched two goals. G Casey DeSmith went 1-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA, a .890 SV% and one shutout in three starts.

Wild Leaders Against Canucks

  • Zuccarello leads the Wild with 27 points (9-18=27) in 23 career contests vs. the Canucks
  • Spurgeon owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 41 games
  • Kaprizov has 16 points (8-8=16) in nine contests
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 13 points 8-5=13 in 19 games
  • D Jonas Brodin (3-9=12 in 30 games and LW Marcus Johansson (6-6=12 in 21 games) have scored 12 points each

Canucks Leaders Against Wild

  • Miller leads Vancouver with 18 points (10-8=18) in 22 career games against the Wild
  • Boesser owns 10 points (3-7=10) in 16 games
  • D Quinn Hughes (0-9=9 in 12 games), D Tyler Myers (1-8=9 in 34 games) and C Elias Pettersson (6-3=9 in 14 games) own nine points each

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91
  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04). King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
  • Boeser is from Burnsville
  • D Derek Forbort is from Duluth
  • D Carson Soucy was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 31 points (8-23=31) in 108 games with the Wild (2017-18, 2019-21)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24
  • Minnesota is 13-3-1 in its last 17 games vs. Vancouver
  • The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, out scoring the Canucks 28-16, before a 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
  • Minnesota is 11-4-0 in the last 15 games played in Vancouver (since 3/18/13)
  • The Wild is 11-5-1 in the last 17 games played in Saint Paul (since 3/10/13)
  • Minnesota’s 115 points vs. the Canucks are its third-most against a team

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

