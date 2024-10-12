SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild are set to challenge the Kraken on home ice tonight, following a 3-2 win over Columbus in the home opener.
Preview: Wild vs. Kraken
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 1-0-0, 0 points, T-3rd in Central Division
Kraken Record: 0-1-0, 0 points, T-6th in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 6-3-0 (2-2-0 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
0%
33.3%
Penalty Kill
50%
66.7%
Faceoff
43.7%
54.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.00
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.00
Last Season on Wild vs. Kraken
Minnesota went 2-1-0 in the season series. The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-0, at Climate Pledge Arena (12/10) and the second game, 5-2, in Seattle (2/24).
Seattle earned a 4-3 win in the final game of the regular season at Xcel Energy Center.
RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with six points (1-5=6). LW Kirill Kaprizov recorded five points (3-2=5). LW Matt Boldy tallied four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman added three assists. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 24 shots faced to earn the shutout win in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 SV%.
D Vince Dunn (1-0=1) and RW Jordan Eberle (1-0=1) have scored for Seattle. G Joey Daccord went 1-2-0 with a 3.87 GAA and a .855 SV% in three starts. G Philipp Grubauer entered the second game in relief and stopped 17-of-18 shots faced.
Wild Leaders Against Kraken
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 11 points (4-7=11) in eight career games against Seattle
- Hartman (3-6=9 in seven games) and Zuccarello (3-6=9 in eight games) own nine points each
- Boldy owns eight points (5-3=8) in seven games
- C Joel Eriksson Ek has seven points (3-4=7) in nine games
Kraken Leaders Against Wild
- C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 28 points (14-14=28) in 43 career contests vs. Minnesota
- Eberle has 24 points (8-16=24) in 40 games
- LW Chandler Stephenson owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 20 games
- LW Andre Burakovsky owns 16 points (4-12=16) in 26 contests
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- LW Marcus Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
- D Will Borgen hails from Moorhead and skated in four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2015-18)
- Seattle Assistant Coach Bob Woods served as an Assistant Coach for the Wild for parts of seven seasons (2017-24)
- Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 6-2-0 in its last eight games against Seattle, outscoring the Kraken, 27-16
- The Wild has won four consecutive games in Seattle, outscoring the Kraken, 13-4
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.