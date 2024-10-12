Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

Last Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota went 2-1-0 in the season series. The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-0, at Climate Pledge Arena (12/10) and the second game, 5-2, in Seattle (2/24).

Seattle earned a 4-3 win in the final game of the regular season at Xcel Energy Center.

RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with six points (1-5=6). LW Kirill Kaprizov recorded five points (3-2=5). LW Matt Boldy tallied four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman added three assists. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 24 shots faced to earn the shutout win in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 SV%.

D Vince Dunn (1-0=1) and RW Jordan Eberle (1-0=1) have scored for Seattle. G Joey Daccord went 1-2-0 with a 3.87 GAA and a .855 SV% in three starts. G Philipp Grubauer entered the second game in relief and stopped 17-of-18 shots faced.