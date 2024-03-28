Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Last Time Out

The Wild fell in overtime to the St. Louis Blues, 5-4, on Saturday (3/23) at home. F Marco Rossi (2-0=2) led the Wild with two goals and F Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2) led with two assists. D Brock Faber (1-1=2) also notched two points and F Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) scored a goal for Minnesota. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 22-of-27 saves (.815 SV%) in 62:05 TOI.

The Sharks were defeated by the Dallas Stars, 6-3, on Tuesday (3/26) at SAP Center. Forwards William Eklund (1-1=2) and Mikael Granlund (0-2=2) paced San Jose with two points each. Forwards Klim Kostin (1-0=1) and Alexander Barabanov (1-0=1) also netted goals for the Sharks. G Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35-of-41 saves (.854 SV%) in the loss.