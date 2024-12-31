Preview: Wild vs. Predators

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (11/30).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-1=2) lead the Wild with two points each. D Declan Chisholm (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-27 shots faced in the win.

D Roman Josi (0-2=2) led the Predators with two points (0-2=2) C Ryan O’Reilly (1-0=1) and C Fedor Svechkov (1-0=1) scored goals for Nashville. G Juuse Saros saved 25-of-28 shots faced for the Predators.