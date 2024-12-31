Preview: Wild vs. Predators

123124_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Nashville Predators tonight, after falling to the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Sunday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 22-11-4, 48 points, 2nd in Central Division

Predators Record: 11-19-7, 29 points, 7th in Central Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 39-39-12 (24-16-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
18.9%
17.0%
Penalty Kill
85.7%
70.0%
Faceoff
51.6%
48.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.38
2.89
Goals Against / Games Played
3.16
2.69

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (11/30).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-1=2) lead the Wild with two points each. D Declan Chisholm (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 25-of-27 shots faced in the win.

D Roman Josi (0-2=2) led the Predators with two points (0-2=2) C Ryan O’Reilly (1-0=1) and C Fedor Svechkov (1-0=1) scored goals for Nashville. G Juuse Saros saved 25-of-28 shots faced for the Predators.

Wild Leaders Against Preds

  • Spurgeon leads Minnesota with 17 points (4-13=17) in 41 career games vs. Nashville
  • Kaprizov (6-9=15 in 11 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-14=15 in 24 games) each own 15 points against the Predators
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (2-12=14) in 23 games

Predators Leaders Against Wild

  • Josi leads Nashville with 41 points (16-25=41) in 45 career games against the Wild
  • O’Reilly has 38 points (19-19=37) in 59 games
  • LW Filip Forsberg owns 32 points (18-14=32) in 35 games
  • C Gustav Nyquist has 20 points (6-14=20) in 23 games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • C Freddy Gaudreau tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 84 games with Nashville in three seasons (2016-19), while adding four goals (4-0=4) in 12 games during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as Wild Head Coach for two seasons (2009-11)
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29-31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
  • C Tommy Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and is from St. Paul
  • Nyquist recorded five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five points (0-5=5) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota in 2023-24
  • LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
  • D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 8-4-1 in its last 13 games played against the Predators at Xcel Energy Center dating back to 2/18/17

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.31 MIN vs NSH Game Notes
- 0.97 MB
Download 12.31 MIN vs NSH Game Notes

