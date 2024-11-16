ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Dallas Stars tomorrow after an exciting shutout win against the Canadiens on Thursday. The Wild defeated the Canadiens 3-0, with G Filip Gustavsson credited with his seventh career shutout.
Preview: Wild vs. Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 11-2-3, 25 points, 2nd in Central Division
Stars Record: 10-5-0, 20 points, 3rd in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-3-0
All-Time Wild Record: 37-40-13 (24-15-5 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
18.4%
21.6%
Penalty Kill
84.8%
76.9%
Faceoff
49.9%
48.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.47
3.50
Goals Against / Games Played
2.33
2.38
Last Season on Wild vs. Stars
The Wild finished 0-3-0 against Dallas.
The Stars won the series opening game, 8-3 (11/12), and the second meeting, 4-0 (1/8), both in St. Paul, before earning a 7-2 victory in Dallas in the final game (1/10).
LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). RW Mats Zuccarello finished with two points (1-1=2). G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 with a 6.00 GAA and a .789 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt started the third contest and saved 27-of-34 shots faced.
LW Jason Robertson (4- 1=5) and C Tyler Seguin (2-3=5) led Dallas with five points each. C Roope Hintz (2-2=3) and D Esa Lindell (0-4=4) each posted four points. G Jake Oettinger saved 23-of-26 shots faced in the first game. G Matt Murray stopped all 23 shots faced in the second game. G Scott Wedgewood saved 21-of-23 shots faced in the final game.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 22 points (5-17=22) in 26 career games against Dallas
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (6- 13=19) in 43 contests
- C Ryan Hartman has 14 points (8-7=15) in 30 matches
- LW Kirill Kaprizov has 13 points (6-7=13) in nine contests
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- Seguin leads Dallas with 50 points (20-30=50) in 44 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jamie Benn has 48 points (20- 28=48) in 55 games
- C Matt Duchene has 38 points (12-26=38) in 55 career games
- Hintz owns 19 points (9-10=19) in 19 games
- Robertson has 17 points (10-7=17) in 11 games
Recent Transactions
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
11/11/24
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
11/6/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- D Matt Dumba was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 236 points (79-157=236), 399 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 598 games in 10 seasons (2013-23) with Minnesota
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 21-17-5 in the last 10 seasons against Dallas
- Minnesota was defeated by Dallas in six games in the 2016 and 2023 First Round
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.