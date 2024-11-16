Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Last Season on Wild vs. Stars

The Wild finished 0-3-0 against Dallas.

The Stars won the series opening game, 8-3 (11/12), and the second meeting, 4-0 (1/8), both in St. Paul, before earning a 7-2 victory in Dallas in the final game (1/10).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). RW Mats Zuccarello finished with two points (1-1=2). G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 with a 6.00 GAA and a .789 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt started the third contest and saved 27-of-34 shots faced.

LW Jason Robertson (4- 1=5) and C Tyler Seguin (2-3=5) led Dallas with five points each. C Roope Hintz (2-2=3) and D Esa Lindell (0-4=4) each posted four points. G Jake Oettinger saved 23-of-26 shots faced in the first game. G Matt Murray stopped all 23 shots faced in the second game. G Scott Wedgewood saved 21-of-23 shots faced in the final game.