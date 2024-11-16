Preview: Wild vs. Stars

By Zoe Fiedler
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Dallas Stars tomorrow after an exciting shutout win against the Canadiens on Thursday. The Wild defeated the Canadiens 3-0, with G Filip Gustavsson credited with his seventh career shutout.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 11-2-3, 25 points, 2nd in Central Division

Stars Record: 10-5-0, 20 points, 3rd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-3-0

All-Time Wild Record: 37-40-13 (24-15-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
18.4%
21.6%
Penalty Kill
84.8%
76.9%
Faceoff
49.9%
48.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.47
3.50
Goals Against / Games Played
2.33
2.38

Last Season on Wild vs. Stars

The Wild finished 0-3-0 against Dallas.

The Stars won the series opening game, 8-3 (11/12), and the second meeting, 4-0 (1/8), both in St. Paul, before earning a 7-2 victory in Dallas in the final game (1/10).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). RW Mats Zuccarello finished with two points (1-1=2). G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 with a 6.00 GAA and a .789 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt started the third contest and saved 27-of-34 shots faced.

LW Jason Robertson (4- 1=5) and C Tyler Seguin (2-3=5) led Dallas with five points each. C Roope Hintz (2-2=3) and D Esa Lindell (0-4=4) each posted four points. G Jake Oettinger saved 23-of-26 shots faced in the first game. G Matt Murray stopped all 23 shots faced in the second game. G Scott Wedgewood saved 21-of-23 shots faced in the final game.

Wild Leaders Against Stars

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 22 points (5-17=22) in 26 career games against Dallas
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (6- 13=19) in 43 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman has 14 points (8-7=15) in 30 matches
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 13 points (6-7=13) in nine contests

Stars Leaders Against Wild

  • Seguin leads Dallas with 50 points (20-30=50) in 44 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Jamie Benn has 48 points (20- 28=48) in 55 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 38 points (12-26=38) in 55 career games
  • Hintz owns 19 points (9-10=19) in 19 games
  • Robertson has 17 points (10-7=17) in 11 games

Recent Transactions

11/15/24

Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa

11/13/24

Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa

11/12/24

Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa

11/11/24

Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa

11/6/24

Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • D Matt Dumba was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 236 points (79-157=236), 399 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 598 games in 10 seasons (2013-23) with Minnesota
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 21-17-5 in the last 10 seasons against Dallas
  • Minnesota was defeated by Dallas in six games in the 2016 and 2023 First Round

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.16 MIN vs DAL Game Notes
- 0.97 MB
Download 11.16 MIN vs DAL Game Notes

