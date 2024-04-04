Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (4/2). Forwards Mason Shaw (1-0=1), Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and Vinni Lettieri (1-0=1) all scored goals for Minnesota. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 30-of-32 saves in the win for a .938 SV%.

The Avalanche lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1, on Monday (4/1) on the road. F Chris Wagner (1-0=1) was the lone goal-scorer for Colorado. He was assisted by F Artturi Lehkonen (0-1=1) and D Sean Walker (0-1=1). G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced (.875 SV%).