Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota continues homestand against Colorado

040424_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild continues its homestand with a game tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 36-29-9, 81 points, 6th in Central Division

Avalanche Record: 47-22-6, 100 points, 2nd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-2-0

Wild vs. Avalanche All-Time Record: 59-51-13 (33-24-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
24.5%
21.1%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
74.3%
Faceoff
48.3%
47.4%
Goals For / Games Played
3.71
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
2.97
3.14
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
6-2-2

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (4/2). Forwards Mason Shaw (1-0=1), Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and Vinni Lettieri (1-0=1) all scored goals for Minnesota. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 30-of-32 saves in the win for a .938 SV%.

The Avalanche lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1, on Monday (4/1) on the road. F Chris Wagner (1-0=1) was the lone goal-scorer for Colorado. He was assisted by F Artturi Lehkonen (0-1=1) and D Sean Walker (0-1=1). G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced (.875 SV%).

Previously on Wild vs. Avalanche

The Wild fell to the Avs, 2-1, in overtime on March 8.

D Brock Faber (1-0=1) scored Minnesota's only goal. He was assisted by F Kirill Kaprizov (0-1=1) and F Joel Eriksson Ek (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson made 38-of-40 saves for a .950 SV%. 

F Nathan MacKinnon (0-2=2) paced Colorado with two assists. The Avs had goals by forwards Valeri Nichushkin (1-0=1) and Lehkonen (1-0=1). G Alexandar Georgiev saved 29-of-30 saves for a .967 SV% in the win.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 83 points (37-46=83), 37 goals and 46 assists this season and has 59 points (29-30=59) and a plus-19 rating in his last 41 games played
  • Boldy is currently third on the Wild with 60 points (26-34=60) this season, needs three points to match his single-season career high (31-32=63, 2022-23 season)
  • Faber leads all NHL rookies with 25:00 TOI per game and 139 blocked shots, is second with 34 assists, third with 41 points (7-34=41) and is sixth among all NHL skaters in TOI/game
  • MacKinnon is T-1st in the NHL with 127 points (47-80=127), fourth in goals, third in assists and has 38 points (15-23=38) in his last 20 games
  • D Cale Makar (19-62=81) is T-1st among NHL defensemen in goals, is second among league defensemen in points, is sixth in the league in assists and owns 21 points (6-15=21) in his last 20 games
  • F Mikko Rantanen is sixth in the league with 100 points (39-61=100), T-12th in goals, seventh in assists and has collected 16 points (8-8=16) in his last 10 games

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa (4/2). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Core
Out for Season
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson skated in 20 games with Colorado in 2003-04
  • F Brandon Duhaime was selected by the Wild in the fourth-round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and skated in 193 career games across three seasons for Minnesota (2021-24), collecting 35 points (19-16=35)
  • F Zach Parise is a native of Minneapolis and skated in 558 games over nine seasons (2012-21) for Minnesota, recording 400 points (199-201=400)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has 59 wins and 131 points against Colorado all-time, second-most against any franchise
  • Minnesota defeated Colorado in seven games in the 2003 First Round and the 2014 First Round
  • The Avalanche won the 2008 First Round series in six games

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

4.4 MIN vs. COL Game Notes
- 0.95 MB
Download 4.4 MIN vs. COL Game Notes

News Feed

Projected Lineup vs. Colorado Avalanche

Prospect Report: April 3, 2024

Wild on 7th - Episode 67 feat. Kevin Gorg

Game Recap: Wild 3, Senators 2

Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Down on the Farm: HomeGrown - The Arrival of Luke Toporowski

Game Recap: Golden Knights 2, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

Hawkey, Kriesel led Third Annual Hockey Talks Event

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1

Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Prospect Report: March 27, 2024

NCAA Tournament Preview: Wild Prospects Continue Pursuit for National Title

Wild on 7th - Episode 66 feat. Pat Dwyer

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Peart

Food Drive Benefits St. Paul Community

Wild Prospect Rieger Lorenz helps Denver win NCHC Championship

Minnesota Wild to Host Women's Clothing Drive on Saturday, March 30