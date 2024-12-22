Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Chicago earned a 2-1 overtime victory in the series-opening game at United Center (11/10). The Wild posted a 3-2 win in the second game in St. Paul (11/29).

LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (2-0=2) have each recorded two points for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-22 shots faced for Minnesota in the first game. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the second game.

C Ryan Donato leads Chicago with two points (2-0=2) in the season series. C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) and C Philipp Kurashev (1-0=1) have also scored goals for the Blackhawks. G Petr Mrazek is 1-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .935 SV% while starting both games for Chicago.