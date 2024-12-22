ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Chicago Blackhawks tonight after returning home from Winnipeg unsuccessful, falling to the Jets 0-5.
Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Wild Record: 20-10-4, 44 points, 2nd in Central Division
Blackhawks Record: 12-20-2, 26 points, 8th in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: : 55-29-6 (30-12-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
22.5%
17.8%
Penalty Kill
85.1%
69.4%
Faceoff
43.4%
48.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.56
2.91
Goals Against / Games Played
3.18
2.68
This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks
Chicago earned a 2-1 overtime victory in the series-opening game at United Center (11/10). The Wild posted a 3-2 win in the second game in St. Paul (11/29).
LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (2-0=2) have each recorded two points for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 20-of-22 shots faced for Minnesota in the first game. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the second game.
C Ryan Donato leads Chicago with two points (2-0=2) in the season series. C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) and C Philipp Kurashev (1-0=1) have also scored goals for the Blackhawks. G Petr Mrazek is 1-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .935 SV% while starting both games for Chicago.
Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (8-16=24) in 25 career matches against Chicago
- Spurgeon owns 19 points (5-14=19) in 43 games
- Kaprizov owns 14 points (5-9=14) in 11 games
- LW Marcus Johansson has 12 points (5-7=12) in 23 career games
Blackhawks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Taylor Hall (8-13=21 in 29 games) and RW Craig Smith (11-10=21 in 47 games) each lead Chicago with 21 career points against Minnesota
- LW Teuvo Teravainen has 14 points (4-10=14) in 23 games
- LW Nick Foligno (7- 6=13 in 28 games) and D Alec Martinez (3-10=13 in 40 games) each have 13 points
Connections
- C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
- Fleury went 19-21-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 SV% in part of one season (2021-22) with the Blackhawks
- RW Ryan Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
- D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
- RW Joey Anderson is from Roseville and played two seasons (2016-18) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
- Chicago LW Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno
- RW Pat Maroon collected 16 points (4-12=16) and 60 PIM in 49 games with Minnesota during the 2023-24 season
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s 54 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
- The Wild has earned points in 13 consecutive meetings (12-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
- Minnesota has earned a point in nine consecutive games played at Xcel Energy Center (8-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
- The Wild has earned points in seven consecutive games played at United Center (6-0-1) since 1/21/22
- In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.