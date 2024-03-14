Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Last Time Out

The Wild won against the Arizona Coyotes, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (3/12). F Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) led Minnesota with two goals (1 ES, 1 EN). Forwards Marcus Foligno (1-0=1) and Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) also scored goals in the win. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 22-of-23 saves for a .957 SV% in net.

The Ducks fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 7-2, at United Center on Tuesday for their third consecutive loss. F Brett Leason (2-0=2) scored both of Anaheim's goals, one shorthanded. Defensemen Cam Fowler (0-1=1) and Urho Vaakanainen (0-1=1) each tallied one assist. G John Gibson made 20/26 saves (.769 SV%) before being replaced by G Lukas Dostal who made 4-of-5 saves in relief (.800 SV%).