SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Following a 4-1 win against the Coyotes on Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild completes a three-game homestand tonight as it hosts the Anaheim Ducks.
Preview: Wild vs. Ducks
Minnesota completes homestand tonight against Anaheim
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Ducks
Wild Record: 32-27-7, 71 points, 5th in Central Division
Ducks Record: 23-39-3, 49 points, 7th in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0
Wild vs. Ducks All-Time Record: 44-32-7 (23-23-6 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
19.0%
21.9%
Penalty Kill
74.2%
74.4%
Faceoff
48.2%
47.3%
Goals For / Games Played
2.58
3.11
Goals Against / Games Played
3.62
3.24
Last 10 Games
3-6-1
6-3-1
Last Time Out
The Wild won against the Arizona Coyotes, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (3/12). F Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) led Minnesota with two goals (1 ES, 1 EN). Forwards Marcus Foligno (1-0=1) and Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) also scored goals in the win. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 22-of-23 saves for a .957 SV% in net.
The Ducks fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 7-2, at United Center on Tuesday for their third consecutive loss. F Brett Leason (2-0=2) scored both of Anaheim's goals, one shorthanded. Defensemen Cam Fowler (0-1=1) and Urho Vaakanainen (0-1=1) each tallied one assist. G John Gibson made 20/26 saves (.769 SV%) before being replaced by G Lukas Dostal who made 4-of-5 saves in relief (.800 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Ducks
Anaheim won the series-opening game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (1/27).
F Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with two assists (0-2=2). Kaprizov (1-0=1) and D Jon Merrill (1-0=1) scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 22-of-25 shots faced for the Wild.
F Adam Henrique (0-2=2) and F Troy Terry (2-0=2) led the Ducks with two points each. F Ryan Strome (1-0=1) also scored. Dostal saved 35-of-37 shots faced (.880 SV%) to earn the victory for Anaheim.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov (33-40=73) leads Minnesota in points and goals this season and currently owns a five-game point streak (7-3=10)
- With two goals and an assist vs. ARI (3/12), recorded his 25th career multi-goal game, tying Zach Parise for second-most in franchise history
- Has 49 points (25-24=49) and a plus-15 rating in his last 32 games played
- Fleury is 8-2-0 with a 2.11 GAA and a .922 SV% in 12 games played (10 starts) since Jan. 13
- The Wild is 4-0-1 in its last five games played
- Since March 3, leads the NHL in points (nine) and ranks T-5th in goals (18)
- F Alex Killorn (12-15=27) is fifth on Anaheim in goals and owns four in his last five games played
- Fowler (4-27=31) is second on the Ducks in assists and first among team defensemen in points and assists
- Owns three assists in last five games played
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild activated F Marcus Johansson from Injured Reserve (3/12).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
- Ducks D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
- Ducks F Ben Meyers is from Delano and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2019-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won the last 13 meetings, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
- The Wild is 14-1-1 in the last 16 games against Anaheim
- Minnesota is 11-2-0 in its last 13 games at Honda Center, outscoring Anaheim, 41-21
- The Wild has earned points in 23 of its last 33 games played at Xcel Energy Center (20-10-3)
- Minnesota was swept by Anaheim in the 2003 Western Conference Final and lost 4-1 in the 2007 First Round
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.