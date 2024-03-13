Bedard gets career-high 5 points, Blackhawks score 7 in win against Ducks

"I always try to go in with the same mindset and try to play the same,” Bedard said. “It's funny, I had eight games straight without a goal and then you have a couple of big ones and people kind of forget about that. I'm just trying to stick to what works. I've been fortunate the last two to get a couple, but it's only two games and obviously it means nothing if we come out and don't do great.”

Bedard surpassed his previous career high of four points (two goals and two assists), set at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9, to become the fifth 18-year-old in NHL history to have a five-point game. It was his second consecutive multipoint game after getting two goals and an assist in a 7-4 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

“That’s very impressive, obviously, for anybody,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “He’s very talented, but he’s still young and learning, and I think five points was a great way to describe his night. I thought he was dynamic with the puck and pretty elusive. But the best part about it is his defensive game is getting better.”