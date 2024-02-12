LAS VEGAS -- The Minnesota Wild heads out West to face the Vegas Golden Knights for the first of a two-game road trip. The Wild then will face Arizona on Wednesday.
Preview: Wild at Golden Knights
Minnesota begins short trip out West against Vegas
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights
Wild Record: 23-23-5, 51 points, 6th in Central Division
Golden Knights Record: 31-15-6, 68 points, 2nd in Pacific Division
2022-23 Series Record: 0-2-1
Wild vs. Knights All-Time Record: 12-6-4 (5-5-1 at Vegas)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
VGK
Power Play
20.3%
19.8%
Penalty Kill
74.1%
80.8%
Faceoff
46.4%
49.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.96
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.69
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
7-2-1
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, on Friday night (2/9) at Xcel Energy Center as the team celebrated Marc-Andre Fleury night. F Matt Boldy (1-1=2) scored first on the power play, D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2) scored in the second period and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) scored the GWG. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34-of-36 shots faced for a .944 SV%.
The Knights succeeded over the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, on the road Friday at Mullett Arena. F Jonathan Marchessault, D Nicolas Hague and F Chandler Stephenson all scored in the first period for Vegas. G Adin Hill saved 20-of-22 shots on goal (.909 SV%) in net for the Golden Knights.
Last Season on Wild vs. Knights
The Wild lost to the Knights to close out the 2022-23 season series in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center (4/4). Despite the loss, the Wild clinched a playoff berth in the game.
F Brandon Duhaime, D John Klingberg (PPG) and Boldy (1-1=2) all scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson made 23-of-26 saves (.885 SV%) in net for Minnesota.
F Pavel Dorofeyev (2-0=2) and F William Karlsson (0-2=2) led the Golden Knights with two points each. F Keegan Kolesar also scored a goal for Vegas. G Laurent Brossoit made 30/33 saves for a .909 SV%.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 47 points (20-27=47) this season and has 23 points (12-11=23) and a plus-9 rating in his last 16 games played
- With a goal vs. PIT (2/9), reached 20 for the season and became the first player in franchise history to record four consecutive 20-goal seasons with the club
- F Joel Eriksson Ek leads the Wild with 21 goals and nine PPGs this season and has 12 points (6-6=12) in his last 10 games played
- Ranks ninth in the NHL with 189 shots on goal this season and t-12th in PPGs…Recorded a six-game point streak (6-5=11) from 1/15 to 1/25 and 15 has points (6-9=15) in his last 14 games
- F Mats Zuccarello leads his team with 31 assists this season and has seven assists (2-7=9) in his last 10 games played
- F Ivan Barbashev has 12 points (4-8=12) in his last nine games and is second on Vegas with a plus-15 rating this season
- Marchessault has 15 points (9-6=15) in his last 14 games played and leads the Golden Knights in goals (26)
- F Mark Stone (15-36=51) leads Vegas in points and assists, is fourth in goals and has 11 points (3-8=11) in his last 10 games played
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild recalled F Adam Beckman from Iowa (2/11).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
- D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is fourth all-time in the NHL in points (28), T-3rd in wins (12) and fourth in point percentage (.636) against Vegas
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.