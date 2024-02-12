Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota begins short trip out West against Vegas

By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

LAS VEGAS -- The Minnesota Wild heads out West to face the Vegas Golden Knights for the first of a two-game road trip. The Wild then will face Arizona on Wednesday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 23-23-5, 51 points, 6th in Central Division

Golden Knights Record: 31-15-6, 68 points, 2nd in Pacific Division

2022-23 Series Record:  0-2-1

Wild vs. Knights All-Time Record: 12-6-4 (5-5-1 at Vegas)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
VGK
Power Play
20.3%
19.8%
Penalty Kill
74.1%
80.8%
Faceoff
46.4%
49.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.96
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.69
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
7-2-1

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, on Friday night (2/9) at Xcel Energy Center as the team celebrated Marc-Andre Fleury night. F Matt Boldy (1-1=2) scored first on the power play, D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2) scored in the second period and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) scored the GWG. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34-of-36 shots faced for a .944 SV%.

The Knights succeeded over the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, on the road Friday at Mullett Arena. F Jonathan Marchessault, D Nicolas Hague and F Chandler Stephenson all scored in the first period for Vegas. G Adin Hill saved 20-of-22 shots on goal (.909 SV%) in net for the Golden Knights.

Last Season on Wild vs. Knights

The Wild lost to the Knights to close out the 2022-23 season series in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center (4/4). Despite the loss, the Wild clinched a playoff berth in the game. 

F Brandon Duhaime, D John Klingberg (PPG) and Boldy (1-1=2) all scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson made 23-of-26 saves (.885 SV%) in net for Minnesota.

F Pavel Dorofeyev (2-0=2) and F William Karlsson (0-2=2) led the Golden Knights with two points each. F Keegan Kolesar also scored a goal for Vegas. G Laurent Brossoit made 30/33 saves for a .909 SV%.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 47 points (20-27=47) this season and has 23 points (12-11=23) and a plus-9 rating in his last 16 games played
    • With a goal vs. PIT (2/9), reached 20 for the season and became the first player in franchise history to record four consecutive 20-goal seasons with the club
  • F Joel Eriksson Ek leads the Wild with 21 goals and nine PPGs this season and has 12 points (6-6=12) in his last 10 games played
    • Ranks ninth in the NHL with 189 shots on goal this season and t-12th in PPGs…Recorded a six-game point streak (6-5=11) from 1/15 to 1/25 and 15 has points (6-9=15) in his last 14 games
  • F Mats Zuccarello leads his team with 31 assists this season and has seven assists (2-7=9) in his last 10 games played
  • F Ivan Barbashev has 12 points (4-8=12) in his last nine games and is second on Vegas with a plus-15 rating this season
  • Marchessault has 15 points (9-6=15) in his last 14 games played and leads the Golden Knights in goals (26)
  • F Mark Stone (15-36=51) leads Vegas in points and assists, is fourth in goals and has 11 points (3-8=11) in his last 10 games played

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild recalled F Adam Beckman from Iowa (2/11).

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
  • D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is fourth all-time in the NHL in points (28), T-3rd in wins (12) and fourth in point percentage (.636) against Vegas

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

2.12 MIN at VGK Game Notes
- 1.31 MB
Download 2.12 MIN at VGK Game Notes

