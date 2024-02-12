Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, on Friday night (2/9) at Xcel Energy Center as the team celebrated Marc-Andre Fleury night. F Matt Boldy (1-1=2) scored first on the power play, D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2) scored in the second period and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) scored the GWG. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34-of-36 shots faced for a .944 SV%.

The Knights succeeded over the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, on the road Friday at Mullett Arena. F Jonathan Marchessault, D Nicolas Hague and F Chandler Stephenson all scored in the first period for Vegas. G Adin Hill saved 20-of-22 shots on goal (.909 SV%) in net for the Golden Knights.