Wild Gives Flower His Flowers

Fleury’s mom, sister, wife and three children, along with Wild owner Craig Leipold and general manager Bill Guerin, were all on the ice for the pregame ceremony. As Fleury joined them, they stood on a carpet just off to the side of Fleury’s home in goal. Surrounding the group on the ice were two colorful flower displays: the numbers 1,000 and 552.

Fleury was also presented with an engraved silver stick for his 1,000 career games, plus a custom-designed mask marked with each of the four NHL teams he’s played for in his career.

An ovation and cheers from the crowd turned into “Fleury! Fleury! Fleury!” chants that also popped up throughout the night.

Fleury said he was a little nervous for the evening, but also “very grateful to the Wild organization and Penguins also for making this day so special for my family.”

Fans in attendance received a commemorative ticket, lanyard and rally towel. By the end of the night, those towels were out in full force along with chants of “Fleury! Fleury! Fleury!” as the Wild defeated Pittsburgh, 3-2.

“I told the team after the game, just his performance and his competitiveness was great to see,” said Wild coach John Hynes. “It was a big difference in the game. Then the way the players play in front of him. It’s fun to be involved in that and see how much he battles and how much he means to the team.”

The Wild never trailed in the game, despite Fleury’s old teammate, Sidney Crosby, scoring a power-play goal on his old friend about a minute into the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Then Kirill Kaprizov put the Wild ahead for good a few minutes later.

But it was the last few minutes – with the Penguins on a power play and a 6-on-4 advantage with a pulled goaltender – that sparked some vintage “Flower” play in between the pipes. With Fleury-themed elements throughout the game, one of the video packages on the scoreboard was a montage of many spectacular Fleury saves from throughout his career. The ending of Friday’s game could be added at the end of those clips. Fleury came up with some big saves, and his defensemen blocked shots in front, as the Penguins scrambled to tie the game but came up just short.