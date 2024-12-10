SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Salt Lake City for the very first time tonight, challenging the Utah Hockey Club on its home ice at the Delta Center. The Wild is coming off of a difficult loss in Los Angeles over the weekend in a tiring two-game back-to-back. Now two days rested, the team hits the ice again in hopes of redemption.
Preview: Wild vs. Utah HC
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, December 10 at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Watch: ESPN+/TNT
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Utah HC
Wild Record: 18-5-4, 40 points, T-1st in Central Division
Utah HC Record: 12-11-4, 28 points, T-5th in Central Division
All-Time Wild Record: 0-0-0 (0-0-0 at Utah)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
UTA
MIN
Power Play
17.6%
19.4%
Penalty Kill
77.8%
73.4%
Faceoff
51.6%
49.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.93
3.19
Goals Against / Games Played
2.93
2.33
Utah HC Leaders Against Wild
- RW Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring against Minnesota with 20 points (10-10=20) in 27 career games
- C Nick Schmaltz owns 18 points (3-15=18) in 30 matches
- LW Lawson Crouse (5-3=8 in 27 games), C Barrett Hayton (2-6=8 in nine contests) and C Jack McBain (2-6=8 in nine games) have tallied eight points each
Connections
- C Nick Bjugstad is a Minneapolis native and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
- He tallied 30 points (13- 17=30) in 101 games in two seasons with the Wild (2020-22)
- D Ian Cole collected eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with the Wild in 2020-21
- C Logan Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022- 23)
- McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
- G Jaxson Stauber is from Wayzata and played one game at Minnesota State University Mankato in 2019-20
Fast Facts
- Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah-native to appear in a NHL game as a goaltender
For more information on tonight's match-up, check out the game notes below.