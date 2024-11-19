ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Minnesota Wild hit the road today, starting a three-game road trip with a bid against the Blues in St. Louis. The Wild is coming off of a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Saturday in St. Paul.
Preview: Wild vs. Blues
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blues
Wild Record: 11-3-3, 25 points, 2nd in Central Division
Blues Record: 8-10-1, 17 points, T-6th in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 42-34-21 (16-20-12 at St. Louis)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
13.6%
20.8%
Penalty Kill
76.9%
77.5%
Faceoff
47.9%
48.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.47
3.35
Goals Against / Games Played
3.42
2.35
This Season on Wild vs. Blues
The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with two points (0-2=2). C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1), C Jakub Lauko (1-0=1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) each scored. G Filip Gustavsson (1-0=1) also scored the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. Gustavsson stopped 27-of-28 shots faced to earn the victory.
RW Mathieu Joseph (1-0=1) scored for the Blues. D Philip Broberg (0-1=1) and LW Zack Bolduc (0-1=1) each recorded assists. G Jordan Binnington saved 23-of-26 shots for St. Louis.
Wild Leaders Against Blues
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 21 points (7- 14=21) in 32 career games against St. Louis
- Hartman owns 19 points (12-7=19) in 34 contests
- D Jared Spurgeon has 15 points (4- 11=15) in 51 games
- D Jonas Brodin owns 15 points (4-11=15) in 47 contests
- Kaprizov has 15 points (6-9=15) in 18 matches
Blues Leaders Against Wild
- C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 28 career points (10-18=28) in 37 career games against the Wild
- LW Brandon Saad owns 27 points (14-13=27) in 47 contests
- C Jordan Kyrou (11-10=21 in 20 games) and D Nick Leddy (3-18=21 in 38 games) have 21 points each
Recent Transactions
11/17/24
Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Iowa
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
11/11/24
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
- Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
- Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
- D Ryan Suter recorded 369 points (55-314=369) in 656 games in nine seasons with the Wild (2012-21)
Fast Facts
- The Wild topped the Blues in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
- The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.