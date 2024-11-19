Preview: Wild vs. Blues

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with two points (0-2=2). C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1), C Jakub Lauko (1-0=1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) each scored. G Filip Gustavsson (1-0=1) also scored the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. Gustavsson stopped 27-of-28 shots faced to earn the victory.

RW Mathieu Joseph (1-0=1) scored for the Blues. D Philip Broberg (0-1=1) and LW Zack Bolduc (0-1=1) each recorded assists. G Jordan Binnington saved 23-of-26 shots for St. Louis.