SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild continues its road trip tonight against the Florida Panthers.
Preview: Wild at Panthers
Road trip continues tonight in Southern Florida
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Florida)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 18-21-5), 41 points, 7th in Central Division
Panthers Record: 27-13-4, 58 points, 2nd in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0
Wild vs. Panthers All-Time Record: 19-9-3 (8-7-1 at Florida)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
FLA
Power Play
18.5%
22.8%
Penalty Kill
71.3%
84.4%
Faceoff
46.2%
51.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.86
3.14
Goals Against / Games Played
3.39
2.57
Last 10 Games
2-7-1
7-1-2
Last Time Out
The Wild fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-3, last night at Amalie Arena. F Joel Eriksson Ek, F Marco Rossi (1-1=2), and D Jake Middleton (1-2=3) scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 31-of-38 shots (.816 SV%).
The Panthers lost to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime, 3-2, on Wednesday (1/17) at home. F Sam Reinhart scored a shorthanded goal and D Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers. G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26-of-29 shots on goal (.897 SV%) in net for Florida.
Previously on Wild vs. Panthers
Minnesota opened the 2023-24 season with a 2-0 win over Florida (10/12). Ek (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points. D Brock Faber also scored for Minnesota. Gustavsson saved all 41 shots faced in the shutout win.
Bobrovsky stopped 19-of-21 shots faced for Florida.
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Nic Petan to Iowa (1/14).
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- D Dmitry Kulikov collected 24 points (7-17=24) in 80 games with Minnesota in 2021-22
Fast Facts
- Minnesota went 10-0-1 against Florida from Nov. 29, 2001-Dec. 13, 2018 at Xcel Energy Center - its second-longest home point streak against a team in franchise history
- The Wild’s 19 career wins against the Panthers are tied for its fifth-most against an Eastern Conference opponent
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.