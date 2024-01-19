Preview: Wild at Panthers

Road trip continues tonight in Southern Florida

011924_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild continues its road trip tonight against the Florida Panthers.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 18-21-5), 41 points, 7th in Central Division

Panthers Record: 27-13-4, 58 points, 2nd in Atlantic Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0

Wild vs. Panthers All-Time Record: 19-9-3 (8-7-1 at Florida)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
FLA
Power Play
18.5%
22.8%
Penalty Kill
71.3%
84.4%
Faceoff
46.2%
51.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.86
3.14
Goals Against / Games Played
3.39
2.57
Last 10 Games
2-7-1
7-1-2

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-3, last night at Amalie Arena. F Joel Eriksson Ek, F Marco Rossi (1-1=2), and D Jake Middleton (1-2=3) scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 31-of-38 shots (.816 SV%).

The Panthers lost to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime, 3-2, on Wednesday (1/17) at home. F Sam Reinhart scored a shorthanded goal and D Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers. G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26-of-29 shots on goal (.897 SV%) in net for Florida.

Previously on Wild vs. Panthers

Minnesota opened the 2023-24 season with a 2-0 win over Florida (10/12). Ek (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points. D Brock Faber also scored for Minnesota. Gustavsson saved all 41 shots faced in the shutout win.

Bobrovsky stopped 19-of-21 shots faced for Florida.

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Nic Petan to Iowa (1/14).

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • D Dmitry Kulikov collected 24 points (7-17=24) in 80 games with Minnesota in 2021-22

Fast Facts

  •  Minnesota went 10-0-1 against Florida from Nov. 29, 2001-Dec. 13, 2018 at Xcel Energy Center - its second-longest home point streak against a team in franchise history
  • The Wild’s 19 career wins against the Panthers are tied for its fifth-most against an Eastern Conference opponent

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's game, check out the game notes below.

1.19 MIN at FLA Game Notes
- 1.37 MB
Download 1.19 MIN at FLA Game Notes

