Preview: Wild at Panthers

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-3, last night at Amalie Arena. F Joel Eriksson Ek, F Marco Rossi (1-1=2), and D Jake Middleton (1-2=3) scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 31-of-38 shots (.816 SV%).

The Panthers lost to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime, 3-2, on Wednesday (1/17) at home. F Sam Reinhart scored a shorthanded goal and D Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers. G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26-of-29 shots on goal (.897 SV%) in net for Florida.