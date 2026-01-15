Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota is 2-1-0 this season against Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28) before the Wild took the second game, 3-0, at Canada Life Centre (11/23) and the third game, 4-3, in overtime in Winnipeg (12/27).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with five points (3-2=5) in the season series. LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3), D Brock Faber (2-1=3), D Quinn Hughes and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-2=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced in the first game. G Jesper Wallstedt is 2-0-0 with a 1.53 GAA, .948 SV% and one shutout after starting the second two meetings.

C Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with four points (1-3=4) against Minnesota this season. LW Kyle Connor (2-1=3) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-2=3) have each posted three points. G Connor Hellebuyck is 1-0-1 with a 3.48 GAA and a .870 SV% after starting the first and third meetings. G Eric Comrie saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.