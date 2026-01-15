Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota is back on the ice tonight, following the team's 5-2 loss to the Devils in the Hughes Bowl on Monday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 26-12-9

Jets Record: 18-22-5

2025-26 Series Record: 2-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 31-24-7 (17-10-4 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
19.0%
22.7%
Penalty Kill
77.9%
77.7%
Faceoff
51.1%
46.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.98
3.09
Goals Against / Games Played
3.13
2.70

Last Time Out

NJD at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota is 2-1-0 this season against Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28) before the Wild took the second game, 3-0, at Canada Life Centre (11/23) and the third game, 4-3, in overtime in Winnipeg (12/27).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with five points (3-2=5) in the season series. LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3), D Brock Faber (2-1=3), D Quinn Hughes and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-2=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced in the first game. G Jesper Wallstedt is 2-0-0 with a 1.53 GAA, .948 SV% and one shutout after starting the second two meetings.

C Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with four points (1-3=4) against Minnesota this season. LW Kyle Connor (2-1=3) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-2=3) have each posted three points. G Connor Hellebuyck is 1-0-1 with a 3.48 GAA and a .870 SV% after starting the first and third meetings. G Eric Comrie saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.

Wild Leaders Against Jets

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 28 points (6-22=28) in 42 career games against the Jets
  • Zuccarello owns 27 points (12-15=27) in 31 games
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 26 points (13-13=26) in 37 games
  • Kaprizov has 24 points (9-15=24) in 17 games

Jets Leaders Against Wild

  • C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 53 points (18-35=53) in 56 career games vs. the Wild
  • Scheifele owns 38 points (15-23=38) in 47 games
  • Connor owns 29 points (12-17=29) in 29 games
  • RW Gustav Nyquist has 22 points (6-16=22) in 29 games

Recent Transactions

1/13/26

Reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa

1/10/26

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

1/8/26

Activated D Daemon Hunt from Injured Reserve

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

1/5/26

Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa

12/30/25

Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (four games missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (two games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
  • Jets RW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
  • Nyquist posted 12 points (3-9=12) in 25 games in parts of two seasons (2022-23, 2025-26) with Minnesota
  • D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
  • D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
  • LW Cole Koepke is from Two Harbors and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-21)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0- 0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
  • The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.15 MIN vs. WPG Game Notes
- 0.79 MB
Download 1.15 MIN vs. WPG Game Notes

