SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild hosts Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils tonight, for what fans are referring to as the "Hughes Bowl." The Wild looks to bounce back after losing to the Islanders 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Devils
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, January 12th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Devils
Wild Record: 26-11-9
Devils Record: 22-21-2
2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 12-13-9 (6-6-4 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
NJD
MIN
Power Play
20.5%
22.4%
Penalty Kill
77.6%
77.3%
Faceoff
50.0%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.56
3.11
Goals Against / Games Played
3.13
2.65
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Devils
New Jersey won the series-opening meeting, 4-1, at Prudential Center (10/22).
LW Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota (1-0=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 31-of-34 shots faced for the Wild.
C Dawson Mercer led the Devils with two assists (0-2=2). LW Jesper Bratt (1-0=1), LW Paul Cotter (1-0=1), D Brenden Dillon (1-0=1) and RW Arseny Gritsyuk (1-0=1) each scored. G Nico Daws stopped 30-of-31 shots faced to earn the win.
Wild Leaders Against Devils
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (6-18=24) in 36 career contests against the Devils
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 20 points (6-14=20) in 19 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 17 matches
- LW Marcus Johansson has 10 points (4-6=10) in 37 games
Devils Leaders Against Wild
- RW Timo Meier leads New Jersey with 16 points (6-10=16) in 30 career games vs. Minnesota
- Bratt owns 15 points (5-10=15) in 13 games
- RW Connor Brown has 11 points (2-9=11) in 17 games
- C Nico Hischier (5-5=10 in 12 games) and Dillon (1-9=10 in 41 games) have 10 points each
Recent Transactions
1/10/26
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
1/8/26
Activated D Daemon Hunt from Injured Reserve
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
1/5/26
Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa
12/30/25
Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)
12/28/25
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (three games missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (one game missed)
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin was selected by New Jersey in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft. He collected 214 points (108-106=214) in 380 career games in seven seasons (1991-98) and won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 1995
- Minnesota Head Coach John Hynes served as Head Coach for New Jersey for parts of five seasons (2015-19), leading the team to a 150-159-45 regular-season record and qualifying for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs
- Wild Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot was drafted by New Jersey in the 10th round (192nd overall) of the 1986 NHL Draft
- Johansson posted 41 points (17-22=41) in 77 games with New Jersey (2017-19)
- Devils C Jack Hughes and D Luke Hughes are the younger brothers of Wild D Quinn Hughes
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 5-2-2 in its last nine games at New Jersey since 10/22/16
