Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Opening of 2025-26 Hockey Grant Application Window

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation today announced that the 2025–2026 Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grant Application Window is open from today, January 14, through Friday, February 27. The grants are intended to support programs that Skate It Forward by growing the game and expanding access and opportunities across the State of Hockey.

Minnesota-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit hockey-specific organizations are eligible to apply for one-time program or project support grants in the amount of $5,000 to $50,000. Grant recipients will be announced in the spring of 2026. For more information about criteria, eligibility and timing, visit wild.com/grants. To apply online, visit minnesotawild.submittable.com/submit.

Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grants seek to fund specific programs or projects that Skate It Forward by:

Introducing new players to the game of hockey

Removing financial, geographic, or physical barriers to participation

Providing access to equipment, ice time, or instructional programming

Expanding opportunities and access to youth in underserved or underrepresented communities

Strengthening grassroots and community-based hockey initiatives across Minnesota

SKATE IT FORWARD

Skate It Forward is an ongoing philanthropic campaign of the Minnesota Wild Foundation, raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation. The core objective of Skate It Forward is to grow community hockey participation in Minnesota by making it easier for ﬁrst-time players to get on the ice.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA WILD FOUNDATION

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, tax ID #90-0518400. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

