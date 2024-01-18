Red Wings edge Panthers in OT, extend point streak to 7

Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Olli Maatta had two assists for Detroit (23-16-5), which is 6-0-1 in January and defeated Florida for the first time since Feb. 20, 2021 (0-8-2 in previous 10 games).

"It has been a tough building for us in the past few years," Larkin said. "They are a good hockey team, so that was a big confidence boost for us in this building. Even when we played them at home (a 2-0 loss on Nov. 2), we played a solid game. Both had a playoff feel to them."

Alex Lyon made 32 saves in his first game against the Panthers since signing with the Red Wings as a free agent on July 1.

"Obviously, it always feels good to beat the team you played for last year, but I respect those guys, and they have a fantastic team over there," Lyon said. "We played really well tonight. I am super happy for the boys. Proud of the way we battled back."

Sam Reinhart set a franchise record by scoring in his eighth straight game for Florida (27-13-4), which has lost three straight (0-1-2). Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

"We have lost one and two in overtime where it was a 3-on-3 game (a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday) or a 4-on-3 game, and that’s really not what the game of hockey is," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "We are not far off our game, and I believe that. … We are generating enough to win games and are not giving up a whole heck of a lot. We can be better, and you have to be better at this time of year. You have to be. Everyone you are playing are scratching and clawing."