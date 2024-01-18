SUNRISE, Fla. -- Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal at 1:09 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Red Wings edge Panthers in OT, extend point streak to 7
Larkin scores on power play at 1:09; Reinhart sets Florida record with goal in 8th straight
Larkin beat Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole from the edge of the right circle after Aaron Ekblad was assessed a minor for hooking with 39 seconds left in regulation.
"We battled for 40 minutes, were down 2-1 going into the third, and had a chance," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "Give these guys credit, it is very hard to win in this league. It is hard to win on the road. It is hard beating a top echelon team, especially trailing going into the third. Good on our guys."
Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Olli Maatta had two assists for Detroit (23-16-5), which is 6-0-1 in January and defeated Florida for the first time since Feb. 20, 2021 (0-8-2 in previous 10 games).
"It has been a tough building for us in the past few years," Larkin said. "They are a good hockey team, so that was a big confidence boost for us in this building. Even when we played them at home (a 2-0 loss on Nov. 2), we played a solid game. Both had a playoff feel to them."
Alex Lyon made 32 saves in his first game against the Panthers since signing with the Red Wings as a free agent on July 1.
"Obviously, it always feels good to beat the team you played for last year, but I respect those guys, and they have a fantastic team over there," Lyon said. "We played really well tonight. I am super happy for the boys. Proud of the way we battled back."
Sam Reinhart set a franchise record by scoring in his eighth straight game for Florida (27-13-4), which has lost three straight (0-1-2). Bobrovsky made 26 saves.
"We have lost one and two in overtime where it was a 3-on-3 game (a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday) or a 4-on-3 game, and that’s really not what the game of hockey is," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "We are not far off our game, and I believe that. … We are generating enough to win games and are not giving up a whole heck of a lot. We can be better, and you have to be better at this time of year. You have to be. Everyone you are playing are scratching and clawing."
Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 5:38 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He skated into the zone between two Red Wings players, took a pass from Anton Lundell, and beat Lyon short side over his right shoulder.
The goal moved him past Pavel Bure (2000-01) for the longest streak in Panthers history. It was also his 33rd of the season, tying his NHL career high he set in 78 games in 2021-22, and his 500th career point.
"Any time you are in the conversation with Pavel Bure, that’s pretty cool," Reinhart said.
Rasmussen tied it 1-1 at 11:40 of the second with a deflection of Maatta's shot from the left point.
Gustav Forsling scored 16 seconds later to put Florida back in front 2-1. Lyon stopped his initial shot, but Larkin couldn't control the long rebound, and Forsling swatted it into the net.
Robby Fabbri tied it 2-2 at 6:15 of the third period, taking a backhand pass from Rasmussen and beating Bobrovsky short side from the left circle.
"We had another lead in the third period, and we take pride in being a hard team to play against, especially late in games when we have the lead," Reinhart said. "We did not give them much, but they capitalized. We’re going to learn from it and come back stronger. This was a tight game, two teams playing solid defensively. They capitalized late."
NOTES: Reinhart has scored 10 goals during his eight-game streak and 15 goals in his past 10 games overall. ... Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had his nine-game point streak end. ... Lyon is 5-0-1 with .927 save percentage in his past six starts. ... Detroit's point streak is its longest since the 2015-16 season (13 games).