LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to the desert tonight, as the team takes on the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild ended the regular season in the first Wild Card position and will now challenge the first-in-the-Pacific Golden Knights.
Preview: Wild at Golden Knights
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, April 20th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North, ESPN
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights
Wild Regular Season Record: 45-30-7, 97 points, 4th in Central Division
Wild All-Time Playoff Record: 34-62-0
Golden Knights Regular Season Record: 50-22-10, 110 points, 1st in Pacific Division
Golden Knights All-Time Playoff Record: 57-38-0
2024-25 Series Record: 0-3-0
All-Time Wild Record: 13-11-4 (6-7-1 at Vegas)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
28.3%
20.9%
Penalty Kill
75.7%
72.4%
Faceoff
50.4%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.34
2.74
Goals Against / Games Played
2.61
2.88
This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights
Minnesota went 0-3-0 against Vegas in the regular season. The Golden Knights won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15), the second game, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena (1/12) and the third meeting, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (3/25).
RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (0- 3=3). LW Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals (2-0=2). C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored goals. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced while making his season debut for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson started the second contest and stopped 33-of-37 shots faced. G Marc-André Fleury saved 33-of-37 shots faced in the third meeting.
C Jack Eichel (3-2=5), RW Mark Stone (0-5=5) and D Shea Theodore (1-3=4) paced Vegas with five points each. G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas in the first meeting. G Adin Hill went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .950 SV% in starting the final two contests.
Wild Leaders Against Knights
- Kaprizov (10-5=15 in 16 games) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (7-8=15 in 24 games) both own 15 career points against Vegas
- D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13 in 25 matches), C Gustav Nyquist (6-7=13 in 15 games) and Zuccarello (4-9=13 in 24 games) each have 13 points
Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild
- LW Brandon Saad (14-14=28 in 50 games) and Stone (5-23-28 in 24 games) lead the Golden Knights with 28 career points vs. the Wild
- D Alex Pietrangelo owns 27 points (9-18=27) in 56 career games vs. Minnesota
- C Tomas Hertl owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 32 games
Recent Transactions
4/18/25
Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa
4/13/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Signed D Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season
4/9/25
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa
4/6/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
Connections
- Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
- D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
- Vegas D Zach Whitecloud played two seasons (2016-18) at Bemidji State University
- Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07
Fast Facts
- Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL in points (30) and fourth in wins (13) all-time against Vegas
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.