Preview: Wild at Utah Hockey Club

This Season on Wild vs. Utah HC

The Wild won the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, 5-4, in a shootout in Salt Lake City (12/10), Utah’s first shootout in franchise history. The Wild lost the second game, 2-1, in St. Paul (12/20) and the third meeting, 4-0, at Xcel Energy Center (1/23).

LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) each own two points. G Filip Gustavsson owns a 1-1-0 record with a 3.88 GAA and a .852 SV% while after starting the first and third meetings. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 16-of-18 shots faced for the Wild in the second game.

RW Dylan Guenther (2-2=4) and RW Clayton Keller (3-1=4) lead Utah with four points each against the Wild this season. D Mikhail Sergachev (0-3=3) owns three points. G Karel Vejmelka is 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA, a .946 SV% and one shutout while starting all three games for Utah.