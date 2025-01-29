TORONTO, ONTARIO -- The Minnesota Wild starts a long trip road trip today, without its star LW Kirill Kaprizov. The news of Kaprizov's injury hit yesterday after practice, when General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin and Head Coach John Hynes addressed the media about Kaprizov's status. The winger is out week-to-week though Guerin clarified that "it is not a season-ending injury" when he spoke yesterday. The Wild remains hopeful nonetheless, forging forward in Toronto without Kaprizov.
Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, January 29th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 29-17-4, 62 points, 3rd in Central Division
Maple Leafs Record: 30-18-2, 62 points, 1st in Atlantic Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 14-15-2 (5-10-1 at Toronto)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
TOR
MIN
Power Play
21.6%
19.4%
Penalty Kill
80.5%
70.2%
Faceoff
52.3%
47.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.08
2.92
Goals Against / Games Played
2.88
2.86
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Sunday. Minnesota opened the scoring with a wrist shot from D Jared Spurgeon, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and C Marco Rossi. Less than two minutes later, C Freddy Gaudreau lifted the match to 2-0 with the assist from LW Marcus Foligno. C Joel Eriksson Ek had the lone second-period goal, assisted by Kaprizov and Boldy. Chicago entered the third period with revenge on the brain, and D Seth Jones got the Hawks on the board less than one minute into the third, assisted by C Connor Bedard and RW Tyler Bertuzzi. C Frank Nazar continued for Chicago, scoring their second with the assist from D Ethan Del Mastro. LW Marcus Foligno shut down all hope for the Blackhawks when he sent the puck towards the empty net from center ice, netting it and crowning the Wild victorious at 4-2. G Filip Gustavsson saved 18-of-20 shots on goal in the win.
Toronto fell 2-1 to Ottawa on Saturday. C Bobby McMann was the lone goal scorer, assisted by RW Mitch Marner and D Oliver Ekman-Larsson. G Joseph Woll saved 22-of-23 shots on goal.
This Season on Wild vs. Leafs
The Wild won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center (11/3).
C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) scored in regulation for Minnesota before Boldy (1-0=1) notched the game-winning goal in overtime. D Jared Spurgeon collected two assists (0-2=2). Gustavsson saved 27- of-28 shots faced to earn the victory for the Wild.
RW William Nylander (1-0=1) scored Toronto’s lone goal, assisted by Marner (0-1=1) and C Auston Matthews (0-1=1) G Anthony Stolarz stopped 31-of-33 shots faced for the Maple Leafs.
Wild Leaders Against Maple Leafs
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 28 points (13- 15=28) in 26 contests against Toronto
- LW Marcus Johansson has 18 points (10-8=18) in 39 games
- Foligno owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 35 contests
- D Zach Bogosian owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 40 games
Leafs Leaders Against Wild
- C John Tavares leads Toronto with 22 points (8- 14=22) in 24 career games vs. Minnesota
- LW Max Pacioretty has 21 points (11-10=21) in 26 career games
- D Morgan Rielly owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 20 contests
- Marner (4-12=16 in 15 games) and Matthews (11-5=16 in 13 contests) own 16 points each
Recent Transactions
1/28/25
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
1/24/25
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve
1/23/25
Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa
1/22/25
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce to Iowa
1/19/25
Reassigned G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa
1/18/25
Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Iowa under emergency conditions
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
Converted D David Jiricek’s emergency recall to a regular recall
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (nine games missed)
Marcus Johansson: concussion (five game missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (placed on IR 1/28/25)
Connections
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (88th overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft and played in one game with the Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut vs. BUF (10/11/89)
- Bogosian recorded four assists in 45 games with Toronto in 2020-21
- D Travis Dermott was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round (34th overall) of 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 52 points (12-40=52) in 251 career games across five seasons (2017-23) with Toronto
- C Connor Dewar was drafted by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of 2018 NHL Draft and recorded 43 points (19-24=43) in 190 career games with the Wild
- LW Matthew Knies played two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-23)
- RW Ryan Reaves collected 15 points (5-10=15) in 61 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 11-7-2 in its last 20 games against Toronto
- In its 14 all-time wins against the Maple Leafs, Minnesota has outscored Toronto, 43-21
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.