Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Sunday. Minnesota opened the scoring with a wrist shot from D Jared Spurgeon, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and C Marco Rossi. Less than two minutes later, C Freddy Gaudreau lifted the match to 2-0 with the assist from LW Marcus Foligno. C Joel Eriksson Ek had the lone second-period goal, assisted by Kaprizov and Boldy. Chicago entered the third period with revenge on the brain, and D Seth Jones got the Hawks on the board less than one minute into the third, assisted by C Connor Bedard and RW Tyler Bertuzzi. C Frank Nazar continued for Chicago, scoring their second with the assist from D Ethan Del Mastro. LW Marcus Foligno shut down all hope for the Blackhawks when he sent the puck towards the empty net from center ice, netting it and crowning the Wild victorious at 4-2. G Filip Gustavsson saved 18-of-20 shots on goal in the win.

Toronto fell 2-1 to Ottawa on Saturday. C Bobby McMann was the lone goal scorer, assisted by RW Mitch Marner and D Oliver Ekman-Larsson. G Joseph Woll saved 22-of-23 shots on goal.