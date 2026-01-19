Game Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs

011926atTOR_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

TORONTO, Ontario -- The Minnesota Wild heads North of the border tonight, the team making its way to Toronto to face off against the Maple Leafs. Tonight's match comes on the heels of an electric 5-4 overtime win in Buffalo on Saturday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 27-13-9

Maple Leafs Record: 24-16-8

2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 15-15-2 (6-10-1 at Toronto)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
TOR
MIN
Power Play
16.9%
22.4%
Penalty Kill
84.3%
76.7%
Faceoff
56.5%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.38
3.10
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.80

Last Time Out

MIN at BUF | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs. The Wild won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime in Saint Paul (11/3) and secured a 3-1 win in the series finale in Toronto (1/29).

D Jared Spurgeon led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Freddy Gaudreau had two points (0-2=2). LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1), LW Marcus Foligno (1-0=1) and C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) all scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .967 SV% in two starts.

RW William Nylander led Toronto with two points (2-0=2). G Anthony Stolarz stopped 31-of-33 shots faced in regulation and overtime in the first meeting. G Joseph Woll stopped 22-of-24 shots faced in the second meeting.

Wild Leaders Against Maple Leafs

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 29 points (13-16=29) in 27 contests against Toronto
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 21 points (8-13=21) in 24 games
  • D Quinn Hughes (2-16=18 in 17 games) and LW Marcus Johansson (10-8=18 in 39 games) each own 18 points
  • Foligno owns 15 points (5-10=14) in 36 contests

Leafs Leaders Against Wild

  • C John Tavares leads Toronto with 22 points (8-14=22) in 24 career games vs. Minnesota
  • D Morgan Rielly owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 201contests
  • C Auston Matthews has 16 points (11-5=16) in 14 games
  • Nylander owns 15 points (9-6=15) in 16 games

Recent Transactions

1/16/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa

Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa 

1/15/26

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

1/14/26

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

1/13/26

Reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa

1/10/26

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (six games missed)

Matt Boldy: lower body (one game missed)

Jonas Brodin: lower body (two games missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (four games missed)

Marcus Johansson: lower body (one game missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (88th overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft and played in one game with the Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut vs. BUF (10/11/89)
  • Bogosian recorded four assists in 45 games with Toronto in 2020-21
  • LW Matthew Knies played two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-23)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 12-7-2 in its last 21 games against Toronto
  • In its 15 all-time wins against the Maple Leafs, Minnesota has outscored Toronto, 46-22

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.19 MIN at TOR Game Notes
- 0.84 MB
Download 1.19 MIN at TOR Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Sabres

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Haight and Defenseman David Jiříček From Iowa

Marc-André Fleury, Alex Goligoski and Eric Staal to Attend Minnesota Wild 25th Anniversary Celebration Night on January 24

Wild on 7th - Episode 127: Danielle Spurgeon and Natascia Foligno

Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on January 27

Game Preview: Wild at Sabres

Game Recap: Jets 6, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Jets

Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Opening of 2025-26 Hockey Grant Application Window

Game Recap: Devils 5, Wild 2

Wild vs. Devils Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Devils

Game Preview: Wild vs. Devils

Wild on 7th - Episode 126: Minnesota Wild's Mental Performance Specialist Aaron Bogosian