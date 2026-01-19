TORONTO, Ontario -- The Minnesota Wild heads North of the border tonight, the team making its way to Toronto to face off against the Maple Leafs. Tonight's match comes on the heels of an electric 5-4 overtime win in Buffalo on Saturday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, January 19th at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Maple Leafs
Wild Record: 27-13-9
Maple Leafs Record: 24-16-8
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 15-15-2 (6-10-1 at Toronto)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
TOR
MIN
Power Play
16.9%
22.4%
Penalty Kill
84.3%
76.7%
Faceoff
56.5%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.38
3.10
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.80
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Maple Leafs
Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs. The Wild won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime in Saint Paul (11/3) and secured a 3-1 win in the series finale in Toronto (1/29).
D Jared Spurgeon led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Freddy Gaudreau had two points (0-2=2). LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1), LW Marcus Foligno (1-0=1) and C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) all scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .967 SV% in two starts.
RW William Nylander led Toronto with two points (2-0=2). G Anthony Stolarz stopped 31-of-33 shots faced in regulation and overtime in the first meeting. G Joseph Woll stopped 22-of-24 shots faced in the second meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Maple Leafs
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 29 points (13-16=29) in 27 contests against Toronto
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 21 points (8-13=21) in 24 games
- D Quinn Hughes (2-16=18 in 17 games) and LW Marcus Johansson (10-8=18 in 39 games) each own 18 points
- Foligno owns 15 points (5-10=14) in 36 contests
Leafs Leaders Against Wild
- C John Tavares leads Toronto with 22 points (8-14=22) in 24 career games vs. Minnesota
- D Morgan Rielly owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 201contests
- C Auston Matthews has 16 points (11-5=16) in 14 games
- Nylander owns 15 points (9-6=15) in 16 games
Recent Transactions
1/16/26
Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa
Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa
1/15/26
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
1/14/26
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
1/13/26
Reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
1/10/26
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (six games missed)
Matt Boldy: lower body (one game missed)
Jonas Brodin: lower body (two games missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (four games missed)
Marcus Johansson: lower body (one game missed)
Connections
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (88th overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft and played in one game with the Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut vs. BUF (10/11/89)
- Bogosian recorded four assists in 45 games with Toronto in 2020-21
- LW Matthew Knies played two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 12-7-2 in its last 21 games against Toronto
- In its 15 all-time wins against the Maple Leafs, Minnesota has outscored Toronto, 46-22
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.