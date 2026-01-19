Game Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs

Last Season on Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs. The Wild won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime in Saint Paul (11/3) and secured a 3-1 win in the series finale in Toronto (1/29).

D Jared Spurgeon led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Freddy Gaudreau had two points (0-2=2). LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1), LW Marcus Foligno (1-0=1) and C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) all scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .967 SV% in two starts.

RW William Nylander led Toronto with two points (2-0=2). G Anthony Stolarz stopped 31-of-33 shots faced in regulation and overtime in the first meeting. G Joseph Woll stopped 22-of-24 shots faced in the second meeting.