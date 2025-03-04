Preview: Wild at Kraken

This Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout at Xcel Energy Center (10/12).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) also notched multi-point games. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for the Wild.

LW Andre Burakovsky (0-2=2), RW Jordan Eberle (2-0=2) and LW Jared McCann (1-1=2) led the Kraken with two points each. G Joey Daccord saved 34-of-38 shots faced to earn the win for Seattle.