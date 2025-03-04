SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Minnesota Wild heads out on the road again, taking the stage tonight in Seattle to do battle with the Kraken. The Wild is coming hot off of a shutout win at home against the Boston Bruins, hoping to bring the same moxie to Climate Pledge Arena tonight.
Preview: Wild at Kraken
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 4th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Kraken
Wild Record: 35-22-4, 74 points, 3rd in Central Division
Kraken Record: 26-31-4, 56 points, 7th in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 6-3-1 (4-1-0 at Seattle)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
18.1%
19.4%
Penalty Kill
76.5%
70.5%
Faceoff
48.9%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.93
2.80
Goals Against / Games Played
3.20
2.85
This Season on Wild vs. Kraken
Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout at Xcel Energy Center (10/12).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) also notched multi-point games. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for the Wild.
LW Andre Burakovsky (0-2=2), RW Jordan Eberle (2-0=2) and LW Jared McCann (1-1=2) led the Kraken with two points each. G Joey Daccord saved 34-of-38 shots faced to earn the win for Seattle.
Last Time Out
Minnesota shut Boston out on Sunday in Saint Paul. C Freddy Gaudreau scored the lone Wild goal, assisted by LW Marcus Johansson and Zuccarello. G Filip Gustavsson saved 28-of-28 shots on goal in his fourth shutout of the season.
Wild Leaders Against Kraken
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 14 points (5-9=14) in nine career games against Seattle
- Zuccarello has 11 points (4-7=11) in nine games
- C Ryan Hartman (4-6=10 in eight games) and Boldy (6-4=10 in eight games) own 10 points each
Kraken Leaders Against Wild
- C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 28 points (14- 14=28) in 44 career contests vs. Minnesota
- Eberle has 26 points (10- 16=26) in 41 games
- LW Chandler Stephenson owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 21 games
- Burakovsky owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 27 contests
Recent Transactions
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
2/25/25
Placed D Travis Dermott on waivers
Activated F Jakub Lauko from Injured Reserve
Placed F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (one game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (four games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (11 games missed)
Connections
- Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
- C Devin Shore notched four points (1- 2=3) in 21 games with Seattle in 2023-24
- C Ben Meyers is from Delano and played three seasons (2019-22) at the University of Minnesota
- Seattle Assistant Coach Bob Woods served as an Assistant Coach for the Wild for parts of seven seasons (2017-24)
- Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 6-2-0 in its last eight games against Seattle, outscoring the Kraken 27-16
- The Wild has won four consecutive games in Seattle, outscoring the Kraken 13-4
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.