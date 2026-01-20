Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens

MONTREAL, Quebec -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Montreal tonight, ready to do battle against the Canadiens after crushing the Maple Leafs last night 6-3.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 28-13-9

Canadiens Record: 27-15-7

2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 23-7-3 (10-5-2 at Montreal)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
23.9%
23.4%
Penalty Kill
78.1%
76.6%
Faceoff
49.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.39
3.16
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.80

Last Time Out

MIN at TOR | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Canadiens. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-0, in Saint Paul (11/14) and completed the season sweep with another shutout, winning 4-0 in Montreal (1/30).

C Marco Rossi (2- 1=3) and C Freddy Gaudreau (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2), D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) and LW Yakov Trenin (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 19 shots faced to earn the shutout win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped all 19 shots faced to earn a shutout win in the second meeting.

G Sam Montembeault stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for Montreal in the first meeting and G Jakub Dobes stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the second game.

Wild Leaders Against Canadiens

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (5-19=24) in 33 career games vs. Montreal
  • D Quinn Hughes owns 21 assists (0-21=21) in 19 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 34 games
  • D Zach Bogosian (4-11=15, in 47 games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (3-12=15, in 25 games) have 15 points each

Habs Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Patrik Laine owns 15 points (10-5=15) in 22 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Sammy Blais has 10 points (7-3=10) in 16 games
  • C Phillip Danault owns nine points (4-5=9) in 23 games
  • RW Brendan Gallagher owns eight points (5-3=8) in 18 games

Recent Transactions

1/16/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa

Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa 

1/15/26

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

1/14/26

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

1/13/26

Reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa

1/10/26

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (seven games missed)

Matt Boldy: lower body (two games missed)

Jonas Brodin: lower body (three games missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (five games missed)

Marcus Johansson: lower body (two games missed)

Connections

  • Wild F Tyler Pitlick collected three points (1-2=3) in 14 games with Montreal during the 2021-22 season
  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 18-1-0 in its last 19 games vs. the Canadiens, and is on a nine-game winning streak since 10/20/19 in which it has outscored Montreal 33-12
  • The nine-game win streak is the Wild’s longest active winning streak vs. a single opponent
  • The Wild recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal from 12/3/14 - 1/7/19, out scoring the Canadiens, 37-12
  • Minnesota has won the last 11 games played at Grand Casino Arena (11/1/13 - 11/14/24), the team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and currently the fourth-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL (Dallas, 12 games vs. Detroit; Carolina, 12 games vs. Buffalo; Colorado, 12 games vs. San Jose)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

