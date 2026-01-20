MONTREAL, Quebec -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Montreal tonight, ready to do battle against the Canadiens after crushing the Maple Leafs last night 6-3.
Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, January 20th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canadiens
Wild Record: 28-13-9
Canadiens Record: 27-15-7
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 23-7-3 (10-5-2 at Montreal)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
23.9%
23.4%
Penalty Kill
78.1%
76.6%
Faceoff
49.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.39
3.16
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.80
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Canadiens
Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Canadiens. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-0, in Saint Paul (11/14) and completed the season sweep with another shutout, winning 4-0 in Montreal (1/30).
C Marco Rossi (2- 1=3) and C Freddy Gaudreau (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2), D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) and LW Yakov Trenin (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 19 shots faced to earn the shutout win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped all 19 shots faced to earn a shutout win in the second meeting.
G Sam Montembeault stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for Montreal in the first meeting and G Jakub Dobes stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the second game.
Wild Leaders Against Canadiens
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (5-19=24) in 33 career games vs. Montreal
- D Quinn Hughes owns 21 assists (0-21=21) in 19 games
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 34 games
- D Zach Bogosian (4-11=15, in 47 games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (3-12=15, in 25 games) have 15 points each
Habs Leaders Against Wild
- LW Patrik Laine owns 15 points (10-5=15) in 22 career games against Minnesota
- LW Sammy Blais has 10 points (7-3=10) in 16 games
- C Phillip Danault owns nine points (4-5=9) in 23 games
- RW Brendan Gallagher owns eight points (5-3=8) in 18 games
Recent Transactions
1/16/26
Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa
Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa
1/15/26
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
1/14/26
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
1/13/26
Reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
1/10/26
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (seven games missed)
Matt Boldy: lower body (two games missed)
Jonas Brodin: lower body (three games missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (five games missed)
Marcus Johansson: lower body (two games missed)
Connections
- Wild F Tyler Pitlick collected three points (1-2=3) in 14 games with Montreal during the 2021-22 season
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 18-1-0 in its last 19 games vs. the Canadiens, and is on a nine-game winning streak since 10/20/19 in which it has outscored Montreal 33-12
- The nine-game win streak is the Wild’s longest active winning streak vs. a single opponent
- The Wild recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal from 12/3/14 - 1/7/19, out scoring the Canadiens, 37-12
- Minnesota has won the last 11 games played at Grand Casino Arena (11/1/13 - 11/14/24), the team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and currently the fourth-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL (Dallas, 12 games vs. Detroit; Carolina, 12 games vs. Buffalo; Colorado, 12 games vs. San Jose)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.