Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens

Last Season on Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Canadiens. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-0, in Saint Paul (11/14) and completed the season sweep with another shutout, winning 4-0 in Montreal (1/30).

C Marco Rossi (2- 1=3) and C Freddy Gaudreau (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2), D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) and LW Yakov Trenin (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 19 shots faced to earn the shutout win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped all 19 shots faced to earn a shutout win in the second meeting.

G Sam Montembeault stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for Montreal in the first meeting and G Jakub Dobes stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the second game.