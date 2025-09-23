Game Preview: Wild at Stars

092325_PreseasonGame2_2568x1444
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild heads South today, the team making its way to Dallas for one last one road match before the Wild and Stars meet again at Grand Casino Arena for the first home game of the preseason.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Tuesday, September 23rd at 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
  • Watch: Victory+ (Restricted to TX, OK, AR and LA)
  • Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Stars

2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0

Last Season on Wild vs. Stars

Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (4/6).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.

LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3-1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.

Wild Leaders Against Stars

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 30 points (20-10=30) in 36 career games against Dallas
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games
  • D Jack Johnson has 23 points (4-19=23) in 55 games…Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 47 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman has 16 points (8-8=16) in 34 matches

Stars Leaders Against Wild

  • C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 39=50) in 59 games
  • RW Mikko Rantanen owns 41 points (16-25=41) in 39 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 40 points (13-27=40) in 59 career games

Recent Transactions

09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization
  • Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • Wild F Tyler Pitlick registered 39 points (2-17=39) in 127 games across two seasons (2017-19) with Dallas
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

9.23 MIN at DAL Game Notes
- 0.63 MB
Download 9.23 MIN at DAL Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Goaltender Chase Wutzke Signs Entry-level Contract With Minnesota Wild

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Paulie to the Team

Minnesota Wild and Fortra Announce New, Multi-year Partnership

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 18 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive 

Wild on 7th - Episode 111: Pod-on-a-Stick

Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy Launch Community Power Play Grant Program

Minnesota Wild and Blaze Credit Union Announce Multi-year Home Helmet Partnership

Minnesota Wild to Host Second Annual Wild Fest September 27-28

Veteran blueliner Marco Scandella retires after 784 career games

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Brett Leason to Professional Tryout

Minnesota Wild to Host First-Ever Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 110: The House That Billy Built