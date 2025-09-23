DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild heads South today, the team making its way to Dallas for one last one road match before the Wild and Stars meet again at Grand Casino Arena for the first home game of the preseason.
Game Preview: Wild at Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, September 23rd at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
- Watch: Victory+ (Restricted to TX, OK, AR and LA)
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Stars
2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0
Last Season on Wild vs. Stars
Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (4/6).
LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.
LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3-1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 30 points (20-10=30) in 36 career games against Dallas
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games
- D Jack Johnson has 23 points (4-19=23) in 55 games…Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 47 contests
- C Ryan Hartman has 16 points (8-8=16) in 34 matches
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 39=50) in 59 games
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 41 points (16-25=41) in 39 games
- C Matt Duchene has 40 points (13-27=40) in 59 career games
Recent Transactions
09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization
- Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Wild F Tyler Pitlick registered 39 points (2-17=39) in 127 games across two seasons (2017-19) with Dallas
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.