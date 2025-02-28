Preview: Wild at Avalanche

022825_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to the Mile High City today to challenge the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild is coming off of a tough loss in Utah last night, after the Utah Hockey Club defeated Minnesota 6-1. Tonight, the Wild will hit the ice again, hoping to claim victory over Colorado.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 34-21-4, 72 points, 3rd in Central Division

Avalanche Record: 34-24-2, 70 points, 4th in Central Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 60-54-13 (27-28-8 at Colorado)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
21.7%
19.3%
Penalty Kill
80.1%
70.9%
Faceoff
45.5%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.20
2.85
Goals Against / Games Played
2.98
2.86

This Season on Wild vs. Avs

Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/9), before Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20).

C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), LW Liam Öhgren (0- 2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each lead the Wild with two points against the Avalanche this season. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 21-of-27 shots faced for the Wild in the first game. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with three points (2-1=3). LW Jonathan Drouin (0-2=2), D Josh Manson (0-2=2) and RW Logan O’Connor (1-1=2) have each posted two points for the Avalanche. G Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .922 SV% in starting both games for Colorado

Last Time Out

Minnesota was defeated by the Utah Hockey Club last night, falling 6-1. Gaudreau was the lone goal-scorer for Minnesota.

MIN at UTA | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Avs

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (5- 25=30) in 32 career matches against Colorado
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov (12- 8=20, in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-15=20, in 59 games) each have 20 points
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 18 points (9-9=18) in 37 contests

Avalanche Leaders Against Wild

  • MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 62 points (23- 39=62) in 49 career games against Minnesota
  • D Cale Makar has 21 points (5-16=21) in 23 games
  • D Samuel Girard owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 30 contests
  • D Devin Toews has 13 points (2-11=13) in 19 games

Recent Transactions

2/27/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa

2/26/25

Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi

D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers

2/25/25

Placed D Travis Dermott on waivers

Activated F Jakub Lauko from Injured Reserve

Placed F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

2/19/25

Reassigned F Travis Boyd and G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa

2/19/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa as a practice player

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (two game missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (nine games missed)

Connections

  • Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche last season
  • C Casey Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie and recorded 30 points (11-19=30) in 34 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota
  • D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
  • Colorado D Keaton Middleton is the younger brother of Wild D Jake Middleton

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has 60 wins and 133 points against Colorado all-time, second-most against any franchise
  • Minnesota defeated Colorado in seven games in the 2003 First Round and the 2014 First Round
  • The Avalanche won the 2008 First Round series in six games

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

2.28 MIN at COL Game Notes
- 0.54 MB
Download 2.28 MIN at COL Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Utah 6, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Utah Hockey Club

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Tyler Madden From Los Angeles Kings in Exchance for Defenseman Joseph Cecconi

Wild on 7th - Episode 93: Coach John Hynes, 3 Fights and More Wild

Prospect Spotlight: Ryder Ritchie

Game Recap: Red Wings 3, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to 2024-25 Schedule

Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Recap (OT): Wild 4, Red Wings 3

Preview: Wild at Red Wings

Minnesota Wild to Host Hiring Our Heroes Event on March 17

Top Ten Candidates for 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Wild on 7th - Episode 92: 4 Nations, 2 Brothers, 1 Goal

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Devin Shore, Goaltender Dylan Ferguson

Wild on 7th - Episode 91: Bill Guerin, 4-Nations, and No Choices on Chowder

Five Minnesota Wild Players Scheduled to Play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Game Recap: Wild 6, Islanders 3

Preview: Wild vs. Islanders