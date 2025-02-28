Preview: Wild at Avalanche

This Season on Wild vs. Avs

Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/9), before Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20).

C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), LW Liam Öhgren (0- 2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each lead the Wild with two points against the Avalanche this season. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 21-of-27 shots faced for the Wild in the first game. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with three points (2-1=3). LW Jonathan Drouin (0-2=2), D Josh Manson (0-2=2) and RW Logan O’Connor (1-1=2) have each posted two points for the Avalanche. G Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .922 SV% in starting both games for Colorado