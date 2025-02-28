DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to the Mile High City today to challenge the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild is coming off of a tough loss in Utah last night, after the Utah Hockey Club defeated Minnesota 6-1. Tonight, the Wild will hit the ice again, hoping to claim victory over Colorado.
Preview: Wild at Avalanche
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Frudat, February 28th at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Avalanche
Wild Record: 34-21-4, 72 points, 3rd in Central Division
Avalanche Record: 34-24-2, 70 points, 4th in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 60-54-13 (27-28-8 at Colorado)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
21.7%
19.3%
Penalty Kill
80.1%
70.9%
Faceoff
45.5%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.20
2.85
Goals Against / Games Played
2.98
2.86
This Season on Wild vs. Avs
Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/9), before Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20).
C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), LW Liam Öhgren (0- 2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each lead the Wild with two points against the Avalanche this season. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 21-of-27 shots faced for the Wild in the first game. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.
C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with three points (2-1=3). LW Jonathan Drouin (0-2=2), D Josh Manson (0-2=2) and RW Logan O’Connor (1-1=2) have each posted two points for the Avalanche. G Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-1-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .922 SV% in starting both games for Colorado
Last Time Out
Minnesota was defeated by the Utah Hockey Club last night, falling 6-1. Gaudreau was the lone goal-scorer for Minnesota.
Wild Leaders Against Avs
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (5- 25=30) in 32 career matches against Colorado
- LW Kirill Kaprizov (12- 8=20, in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-15=20, in 59 games) each have 20 points
- C Ryan Hartman owns 18 points (9-9=18) in 37 contests
Avalanche Leaders Against Wild
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 62 points (23- 39=62) in 49 career games against Minnesota
- D Cale Makar has 21 points (5-16=21) in 23 games
- D Samuel Girard owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 30 contests
- D Devin Toews has 13 points (2-11=13) in 19 games
Recent Transactions
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
2/25/25
Placed D Travis Dermott on waivers
Activated F Jakub Lauko from Injured Reserve
Placed F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
2/19/25
Reassigned F Travis Boyd and G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa
2/19/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa as a practice player
On the Mend
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (two game missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (nine games missed)
Connections
- Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche last season
- C Casey Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie and recorded 30 points (11-19=30) in 34 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
- Colorado D Keaton Middleton is the younger brother of Wild D Jake Middleton
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has 60 wins and 133 points against Colorado all-time, second-most against any franchise
- Minnesota defeated Colorado in seven games in the 2003 First Round and the 2014 First Round
- The Avalanche won the 2008 First Round series in six games
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.