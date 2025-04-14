Frederick Gaudreau Named Recipient of Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced forward Frederick Gaudreau as the recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and the team’s nominee for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Gaudreau will be honored with the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award during an on-ice presentation prior to the Wild’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, April 15. The Award is given to the Wild player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in the State of Hockey. The Wild presents the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award annually in memory of the late Tom Kurvers, the Wild assistant general manager and Minnesota hockey legend who passed away in June of 2021 following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Marc-Andre Fleury (2024) and Matt Dumba (2023) were previous recipients of the award.

Frederick finds inspiration in his godson and nephew, Noah, who has Down syndrome, and has been actively involved with the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota (DSAMn). Frederick celebrates people with Down syndrome and has included them into numerous community initiatives this season. From hosting the Minnesota Wild Whiskey and Wine event with his wife, Kjersten, to being a pivotal contributor and participant in the Hockey Without Limits Camp and collaborating with the Minnesota Wild to offer a ticket package benefiting DSAMn, Frederick has consistently sought ways to support and include people with Down syndrome in his outreach efforts. On World Down Syndrome Day, he organized teammates to wear mismatched socks during practice, a gesture designed to spark conversations and promote advocacy for inclusion. Frederick’s efforts have not only helped raise awareness for a worthy cause, but also united people, inspired others to act, and created lasting connections. His first-hand commitment and enthusiasm have made a lasting impact, and his involvement has been a key to the success of these events.

Gaudreau was chosen for the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award by a vote among his teammates. The Minnesota Wild Foundation will make a $5,000 donation to DSAMn on behalf of Gaudreau for being the recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award.

He has recorded 37 points (18-19=37) in 81 games with Minnesota this season and leads the team in faceoffs won (520), ranks T-3rd in power play goals (five) and fifth in scoring and goals. Gaudreau has tallied 134 points (56-78=134) in 306 career games with the Wild and owns 152 points (61-91=152) in 409 career games during eight NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators (2016-19), Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-21) and Minnesota (2021-25).