Four Minnesota Wild Games to Be Televised on KSTP-TV, 5 Eyewitness News and KSTC-TC, 45TV

“We are extremely excited to offer fans all around the State of Hockey the opportunity to watch four Minnesota Wild games for free on KSTP-TV and KSTC-TV this season,” said Mitch Helgerson, Chief Revenue Officer of the Minnesota Wild. “We’re thrilled to expand our reach and deliver must-watch hockey to more Minnesotans than ever before.”

“Hubbard Broadcasting is excited to bring you select Minnesota Wild hockey games, free and over-the-air this season,” said Robert Hubbard, President of Hubbard Television and General Manager of KSTP-TV and KSTC-TV. “We live and operate in the State of Hockey and Hubbard Broadcasting could not be prouder to bring these games to our statewide audience!”

KSTP-TV, 5 Eyewitness News and KSTC-TV, 45TV will simulcast FanDuel Sports Network’s production of the games including Wild Live pre and postgame shows. Minnesota Wild television broadcasts feature Anthony LaPanta as play-by-play announcer, Ryan Carter as lead analyst, Kevin Gorg as rink-side reporter, Katie Storm serves as primary host of Wild Live with Audra Martin also contributing hosting duties alongside pre- and postgame analyst Wes Walz.

These Minnesota Wild games will also be available on KSAX-TV in Alexandria, WDIO-TV in Duluth, KRWF-TV in Redwood Falls and KAAL-TV in Rochester.

In addition, Gray Media will air these four Minnesota Wild games on their stations throughout the Upper Midwest, including the following markets in Minnesota (Mankato); Iowa (Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Ottumwa and Sioux City); North Dakota (Minot-Bismarck and Fargo); South Dakota (Rapid City and Sioux Falls) and Wisconsin (La Crosse-Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison and Wausau).

