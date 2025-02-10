Five Minnesota Wild Players Scheduled to Play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Minnesota Wild players Matt Boldy (United States), Jonas Brodin (Sweden), Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), Brock Faber (United States) and Filip Gustavsson (Sweden) will represent their respective countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

Other Minnesota Wild staff members participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off for the United States include Bill Guerin (General Manager), Chris Kelleher (Director of Player Personnel), John Hynes (Assistant Coach), John Worley and Travis Green (Athletic Trainers) and Dr. Joel Boyd (Team Physician). In addition, former Wild captain Mikko Koivu is serving as an Assistant General Manager for Team Finland.