FanDuel Sports Network is New Home for Minnesota Wild Games and Programming

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - FanDuel Sports Network is the new television and streaming home for Minnesota Wild hockey. The network has rebranded from Bally Sports, effective today, and will continue to produce and broadcast all Wild games except those selected as national TV exclusives.
Channel numbers for FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and FanDuel Sports Network Extra remain the same, and the Bally Sports app has transitioned into the FanDuel Sports Network app.
Viewers will see the new brand on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when the Wild visit the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. “Wild Live” pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT, with puck drop set for 5:30 p.m. CT.
FanDuel Sports Network North continues to be widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. For Wild fans in the region, options include Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Spectrum, Midco TV, XTREAM (powered by Mediacom), DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.
All the network’s Wild games, and other programming will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com.
To access the streaming coverage, fans may continue to authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, plus the popular Season Pass option that takes fans throughout the 2024-25 Wild season and offers savings of up to 10%.
The Bally Sports app has become the FanDuel Sports Network app. Users who have automatic updates enabled will see the app transition; if not, they will be prompted to update their app. Login credentials remain the same, and subscriptions purchased through Bally Sports will remain active.
Play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta will continue to call the action with analysts Wes Walz, Ryan Carter and Lou Nanne, along with Kevin Gorg reporting. Audra Martin hosts “Wild Live,” airing before and after every regular-season Wild game featuring analysis from Ben Clymer, Mark Parrish and Walz.
About FanDuel Sports Network North
FanDuel Sports Network North – a Diamond Sports Group-owned regional sports network – presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. For more information and content, visit www.fanduelsportsnetwork.com.