FanDuel Sports Network is New Home for Minnesota Wild Games and Programming

FanDuel Sports Network North continues to be widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. For Wild fans in the region, options include Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Spectrum, Midco TV, XTREAM (powered by Mediacom), DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.