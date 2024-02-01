Faber Named NHL ‘Rookie of the Month’ for January

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

NEW YORK (Feb. 1, 2024) – Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber, who led all rookies with 11 assists and 13 points in 14 games (2-11—13), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for January.

Faber edged New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec (1-7—8 in 12 GP), Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley (3-4—7 in 13 GP), Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (3-4—7 in 15 GP) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (1-6—7 in 15 GP) for the honor.

Faber, who also topped all rookies in power-play assists (6), power-play points (7) and shots on goal (31), found the scoresheet in eight of his 14 January appearances. That included a pair of three-point performances – Jan. 6 at CBJ (0-3—3) and Jan. 19 at FLA (1-2—3) – as well as a six-game point streak from Jan. 15-25 (2-7—9) – the longest by a rookie defenseman in franchise history.

The 21-year-old Faber additionally paced rookie skaters in total minutes (355:37) and average time on ice (25:24), posting eight January outings with at least 25:00. He also led rookies with 38 blocked shots, 15 more than the next-closest players.

Faber, the 45th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft (by LAK), tops rookies in assists (25), total minutes (1,217:56), average time on ice (24:51) and blocked shots (99) through 49 total games this season. He also ranks among the 2023-24 rookie leaders in points (2nd; 29), power-play points (3rd; 9), power-play assists (t-3rd; 7), power-play goals (t-5th; 2), shots on goal (8th; 77) and plus/minus (t-10th; +4).

Faber, the first player in Wild history to be named “Rookie of the Month,” joins Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (October) and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (November and December) as a recipient this season.

Faber in January

Date

Opponent

G

A

P

Result

Jan. 2

CALGARY

0

0

0

3-1 L

Jan. 4

TAMPA BAY

0

0

0

4-1 L

Jan. 6

at Columbus

0

3

3

4-3 OT W

Jan. 8

DALLAS

0

0

0

4-0 L

Jan. 10

at Dallas

0

1

1

7-2 L

Jan. 12

PHILADELPHIA

0

0

0

4-3 OT L

Jan. 13

ARIZONA

0

0

0

6-0 L

Jan. 15

NY ISLANDERS

0

1

1

5-0 W

Jan. 18

at Tampa Bay

0

1

1

7-3 L

Jan. 19

at Florida

1

2

3

6-4 W

Jan. 21

at Carolina

0

2

2

5-2 W

Jan. 23

WASHINGTON

1

0

1

5-3 W

Jan. 25

NASHVILLE

0

1

1

3-2 L

Jan. 27

ANAHEIM

0

0

0

3-2 L

Totals

 

2

11

13

5-8-1

