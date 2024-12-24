Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3

Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon also scored, and Yakov Trenin had two assists in his return after missing five games with an upper-body injury for Minnesota (21-10-4) which had lost five of six.

“I liked a lot about tonight,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “…We played more of the style of game that we wanted to play. I just liked it. We were good. We were free with the puck. I thought we made plays, we came out, played to win the game, and we had the required effort, and I think the competitiveness that gives us the best chance to win most games.

“And then I thought throughout the line, and we talked about, we needed to find a way to get a win. Everyone had to take ownership of their own games. I thought everybody did that, and we had a strong team effort.”

Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Wild in his first game since Dec. 12 after missing the past four with a lower-body injury.

“It felt fine out there,” Gustavsson said. “(The injury is) always going to be on your mind a little bit when you're back playing, and hopefully I can just keep playing, and it's going to fade away a little bit.”

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno scored, and Taylor Hall had two assists for Chicago (12-21-2), which has lost two in a row after winning three straight. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

“I thought it was little bit same story,” Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. “Little bit late again. …The biggest thing I think is when the game is on the line, it’s a 2-2 game, right? We got to be willing to go and play offensively at the same time. I thought we sat back a little bit too much there.”

Faber scored off a rebound in the slot at 3:01 of the first period, but Chicago used a coach’s challenge and video review determined goaltender interference occurred when Ben Jones made contact with Soderblom.