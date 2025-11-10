Game Recap: Wild 2, Flames 0

Johansson extends point streak to 9 in 1,000th NHL game for Minnesota

110925_Final_1920x1080
By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Wallstedt made 36 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-0 shutout of the Calgary Flames at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday.

It was Wallstedt’s first shutout of the year and the second of his career.

“I thought our 'D' just did a great job with taking their sticks and then I just have to work around finding the puck and seeing it,” Wallstedt said. “If they’re shooting from out there and I get to see it, I’ll try to keep the rebound as often as I can.”

CGY@MIN: Wallstedt notches his first shutout of season, second of his career

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Johansson, who played his 1,000th NHL game, extended his career-high point streak to nine games for the Wild (7-7-3), who have won two straight and four of their past five.

“I thought it was a hard fought game by both teams,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I didn’t think there was a lot of easy ice. I thought there were pushes where they had some momentum, did some things. I thought that we dug in defensively at times. I thought we had some pushes, and they did the same. So, I thought it was hard fought battle by both teams.”

Devin Cooley made 17 saves for the Flames (4-11-2), who have been shut out in back-to-back games following a 4-0 loss to Chicago on Nov. 7.

“I liked a lot of our game tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Again, we’re not finding a way to score, which you have to do. In close games like this, you’ve gotta find a way to get one by, that goes without saying. But I did like a lot of our game tonight.”

Cooley kept it scoreless with a glove save on a Jonas Brodin slap shot at 12:36 of the first period.

Wallstedt denied Jonathan Huberdeau on the breakaway at 5:02 of the second period to keep the score 0-0.

“They scored goals. We didn’t,” Flames forward Mikael Backlund said. “We got some looks. Didn’t bury it. Hard to win when you don’t score goals.”

Boldy gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead, finishing a give-and-go from Johansson up the slot at 13:47. Johansson has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in the streak.

CGY@MIN: Boldy gives Wild lead in 2nd period

Kirill Kaprizov scored into the empty net at 19:10 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

“When we get going as a team, we’re really good,” Johansson said. “So, whatever you can do to help the team win.”

NOTES: It’s the first time since Dec. 23, 2019 that Calgary did not secure at least a point in a road game against the Wild. … Boldy recorded his 69th career multi-point game to pass Andrew Brunette (68) and tie Pierre-Marc Bouchard for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

CGY at MIN | Recap

