SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber and forward Marco Rossi have been named to the 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team. Faber and Rossi join Kirill Kaprizov (2020-21) and Jonas Brodin (2012-13) as the only players in franchise history to earn All-Rookie Team honors.
Brock Faber and Marco Rossi Named to 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team
Faber, 21 (8/22/02), recorded 47 points (8-39=47), 28 penalty minutes (PIM) and 150 blocked shots in 24:58 of time on ice (TOI) over 82 games last season. The 6-foot-1 native of Maple Grove, Minn., led all rookies in TOI (6th in the NHL) and blocked shots, ranked T-1st in assists, T-2nd in points and third with 13 power-play assists (PPA). Faber was named NHL Rookie of the Month in January after posting 13 points (2-11=13) in 14 games, including a six-game point streak (2-7=9) from Jan. 15-25, the longest streak by a rookie defenseman in franchise history. Faber finished the season with 2,047:53 of TOI, the most by an NHL rookie since the 2000-01 season and the fifth-highest total among all NHL players last season. He skated a career-high 33:25 of TOI vs. Montreal on Dec. 21, the highest single-game total by an NHL skater last season and third-highest total by an NHL rookie since the 2000-01 season. He set the franchise record for most assists, blocked shots and TOI in a single season by a rookie. Faber’s point total was also the most all-time by a Wild rookie defenseman and the second-highest total by a rookie in franchise history (Kaprizov, 51).
Rossi, 22 (9/22/01), tallied 40 points (21-19=40), 47 PIM, 167 shots and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 82 games last season. The 5-foot-9 native of Feldkirch, Austria, ranked second among rookies in goals, T-3rd in shots, T-4th in GWG and fifth in points. Rossi joined Faber and Kaprizov as the only rookies in franchise history to eclipse 40 points in a single season, and became the second rookie in franchise history to record 20 goals (Kaprizov, 27). He became the third-fastest Wild rookie to reach 10 goals, doing so in 27 games (Kaprizov and Boldy, 25 games). The left-shot center posted three multi-goal games this season, the second-highest single-season total in Wild rookie history, and was one of just 12 rookies in team history to post a three-point game, doing so on Dec. 21 vs. Montreal (1-2=3). Rossi has collected 41 points (21-20=41), 59 PIM, 185 shots and two GWG in 103 career games with Minnesota.
