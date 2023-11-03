Bratt has 4 points, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Matt Boldy had two assists in his first game back from an upper-body injury, and Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist for the Wild (3-5-2), who were swept of the home-and-home series against the Devils and lost their fourth straight game. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Boldy missed the past seven games after sustaining the injury Oct. 14.

“Well, we start at 7 o’clock, not 7:30, 7:35,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “So, wonderful that we played hard at some point tonight. But, it’s not good enough."

Alexander Holtz gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first period, scoring from the slot on an assist from Nathan Bastian.

Michael McLeod made it 2-0 at 15:23, entering the zone along the wall and passing to Bratt, who found Ondrej Palat in the slot. Palat no-looked the puck across to McLeod for the backdoor tap-in.

“We needed a guy to fill in for Nico [Hischier],” Ruff said. “(McLeod’s) stepped in and done a great job for us.”

Meier extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:31 of the second period on the power play, extending his point streak to six games. Tyler Toffoli made a seam pass to Hughes in the slot, who passed to Meier on the opposite side of the crease for the deflection.

Meier has eight points (two goals, six assists) during his point streak.

“We’ve been talking about that all season long,” Bratt said, “to really come out and have a good start we need momentum, get some pucks in there early. I think right from the start we’re getting the pucks down low and that’s where we can use our skill. Obviously the start’s going to set us up for the rest of the game.”